One-third of All Adults Plan to Dine Out on Mother's Day
12:03 ET
WASHINGTON, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Approximately 87 million adults will go out to a restaurant for a special Mother's Day meal this year, according to new research from the National Restaurant Association.
Our research found that on Sunday, May 13, 34 percent of all adults plan to celebrate Mother's Day by dining out at a restaurant. Of that number, nearly half are going out for dinner, making it the day's most popular meal. Thirty-five percent of adults plan on taking their moms to lunch and 24 percent anticipate dining out for brunch. Another 11 percent said they would go out for breakfast.
"Restaurants are the backbone of American communities. On Mother's Day, consumers will find many meal options at the more than 1 million restaurant and foodservice operations located throughout the United States," said Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of research. "Whether it's at breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner, diners will be out and about, celebrating with family and friends, and enjoying a great restaurant meal during this special occasion."
Among the survey's findings:
- 34 percent of adults will dine out on Mother's Day
- 34 percent of adults plan to have a home-cooked Mother's Day meal at their homes or someone else's home; and
- 8 percent of adults plan to order takeout or delivery from a restaurant
The National Restaurant Association also asked moms which gift they'd most like to receive on their special day. Here's what they said:
- 47 percent want a restaurant meal with family
- 15 percent picked flowers as their preferred gift
- 11 percent requested household or home décor items
- 10 percent chose a restaurant gift card
- 9 percent selected jewelry, and
- 8 percent wanted to receive clothing or accessories
ORC International conducted the online survey of 1006 adults May 3-6, 2018, on behalf of the National Restaurant Association. They asked respondents about their dining plans for Mother's Day.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-third-of-all-adults-plan-to-dine-out-on-mothers-day-300645587.html
SOURCE National Restaurant Association
