One Third of Travelers Likely to Use AI This Year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a survey of 1400 travelers, more than one third - 36 percent - said they are likely to use AI to research or plan travel within the next 12 months. The survey was conducted on behalf of personal AI travel assistant GuideGeek, polling the community of its parent company, travel publisher Matador Network.

"Travelers are rapidly realizing that AI simply provides the best user experience for planning travel because it's personalized and saves valuable time," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "Instead of spending hours trying to find what you're looking for, you can tell GuideGeek your budget, preferences, and interests and the AI provides recommendations that match your specific needs."

The survey also found that 31 percent of travelers find researching and planning vacations time-consuming and cumbersome. This is consistent with the findings of a survey of the American public GuideGeek conducted earlier this spring.

"GuideGeek's ability to understand what I'm looking for and summarize it into tailored responses is amazing," says Michael Motadmedi who is using GuideGeek to travel the world . He recently told KTLA that it reduces his travel planning time by at least half. "It feels like you have access to a friend who is a local. The only difference is that you don't have to buy GuideGeek any drinks."

The sense of having a travel buddy in GuideGeek may also encourage travelers to be more adventurous. Half of the survey respondents indicated that they would visit more foreign destinations if they had a more reliable way to learn about local customs and feel comfortable navigating the cities.

"I used to rely on Google or TikTok to find answers to my questions or give me recommendations but had generally been disappointed by the responses and the time I had to spend doing research," says travel influencer Aaron Barnes who recently arrived at the airport and let GuideGeek choose his destination .

"GuideGeek exceeded my expectations," Barnes continues. "It not only provided great recommendations for restaurants, bars, sightseeing, and attractions, but also tailored everything towards my exact budget, location and time constraints. GuideGeek will absolutely be my go-to tool for planning and researching overseas trips."

In addition to planning and logistics, AI can provide surprising travel inspiration. Nearly two thirds of survey respondents (64.2 percent) said their most memorable travel experience included a visit to a unique, off-the-beaten-path location, as opposed to one of the most popular destinations everyone would know.

"Most travelers are currently using GuideGeek as a replacement for or supplement to online research," says Borden. "But there is a set of users already shifting how they approach travel planning altogether by asking the AI open-ended questions such as, 'I love beaches, spicy food, music and cocktails. Where should I go?' I think we're only seeing the very beginning of how AI will reshape travel planning for the better."

