One Up Your Brushing with a Sleek, Portable Solution from Philips Sonicare

Philips One, built on Sonicare's 30-year history of oral care research and development, reimagines the power toothbrush and delivers a product that looks great and makes teeth feel great, too. Microvibrations coupled with soft, contoured bristles provide a gentle, yet thorough clean that whitens teeth with the press of a button. A two-minute SmarTimer™ ensures proper brush time and the Quadpacer signals when to move to the next section of the mouth, which means you are brushing just as your dentist recommends.

"At Philips we believe in creating innovative oral health solutions for everyone," says Marci El-Deiry, Senior Director of Marketing, Consumer & Professional Oral Healthcare. "New Philips One by Sonicare is an upgrade from a manual brush, uniting vibrant design with on-the-go convenience. Sonicare makes products for people who live life to the fullest, and we've developed a toothbrush that keeps up with them. We're excited to see them One up their brushing for whiter, brighter smiles!"

The compact Philips One achieves the portability and flexibility of a manual toothbrush, without compromising oral care while on the move. Complete with a travel case and a long-lasting battery, Philips One simplifies and maximizes the efficacy of oral care routines, all with a fun aesthetic available in four unique colors: Mango, Miami, Midnight and Mint. Brush heads are sold separately and can be mixed and matched to create a toothbrush that speaks to each user's individuality. Match brush heads and handles or switch up color combinations to create a unique design customized to individual style.

The electric toothbrush, starting at $24.99, comes equipped with matching brush handle and head, travel case and AAA battery. Following purchase of a starter kit, users can opt into a subscription service that seamlessly delivers a new brush head and replacement AAA battery right to their door every three months. The automatic refill helps keep oral health routines on track and ensures optimal efficacy of brush heads.

Philips One by Sonicare is available on Philips.com starting October 1st. Visit philips.com/One for more details.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

