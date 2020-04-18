One World: Together At Home -- Global Citizen, Together With Lady Gaga, Announced $127 Million In Commitments To Date In Support Of Healthcare Workers In The Fight Against The COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, April 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International advocacy organization Global Citizen, together with Lady Gaga, tonight announced $127 million in commitments to date in support of healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Corporate partners and philanthropists announced their support for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation, during the One World: Together At Home global broadcast event. Donations to the fund will support WHO's work around the world, the vaccine development alliance Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and UNICEF. The Together At Home effort will also aid over 100 additional local and regional charities that will also receive funds, including Education Cannot Wait, Direct Care, Feeding America and United Way, among others. Changemakers, investors and foundation leaders actualized their giving to contribute quickly to related efforts, like stronger health systems and vaccine development.

The historic eight-hour globally promoted special garnered unprecedented worldwide distribution, reaching billions. More than 60 global broadcast networks, across more than 175 countries, nine digital platforms and hundreds of affiliates, celebrated and supported brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines. One World: Together At Home kicked-off with a six-hour digital stream that was followed by a two-hour broadcast special. The broadcast special was hosted by Jimmy Fallon of 'The Tonight Show,' Jimmy Kimmel of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' and Stephen Colbert of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' with friends from Sesame Street. All were on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world, focusing on communities impacted by COVID-19. The eight hours included conversations with, and tributes to, the scientists, healthcare professionals, and other essential services workers that have championed the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANNOUNCEMENTS FROM CORPORATE PARTNERS AND PHILANTHROPISTS INCLUDED:

Analog Devices: In addition to a donation to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, the ADI Foundation has also donated to support research at the Vaccine & Immunotherapy Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, to help accelerate the development of a new vaccine and technologies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bloomberg Philanthropies: Bloomberg Philanthropies has partnered with Global Citizen to support the One World: Together At Home initiative, including a contribution that will go directly to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. The funding will support providing healthcare workers across the globe with protective equipment like masks and gloves, and getting them the necessary information and training to detect and treat affected patients. The funding will also help with efforts to track and study the spread of the virus, accelerate the development of treatments, vaccines, and tests, and produce guidance on measures that the general public should take to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cisco: Since early March, Cisco has donated funds to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation, and local nonprofit organizations to support the homeless and people facing financial or food insecurity due to COVID-19. Cisco is also providing their Webex video conferencing and security products for free to support first responders, hospitals, schools, governments, and employers in their response to COVID-19.

Citi: The Citi Foundation has pledged support to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization and No Kid Hungry as well as international, country specific efforts. Citi also matched public donations to No Kid Hungry and pledged additional funding in the U.S. to make financial counseling and technical assistance services available to small business owners and families experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.

The Coca-Cola Company: The Coca-Cola Company and The Coca-Cola Foundation announced it's contribution to global COVID-19 efforts through many organizations that are responding to the needs of some of the most vulnerable during this time. Contributions have been made to international organizations such as Caritas and The International Society of the Red Cross, and domestic organizations such as Feeding America and Boys and Girls Clubs of America. A number of Coca-Cola bottlers are also redeploying resources to produce hand sanitizer and have partnered to create face shields for front-line medical teams.

Emerson Collective: The Emerson Collective made a commitment to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization response efforts and continues to invest in important regional organizations like the One Acre Fund, which supports more than one million farm families in Africa . In response to COVID-19, One Acre Fund is mobilizing its network of 8,000 trusted rural staff and more than 100,000 community volunteers to deliver critical farming supplies and technical assistance that ensure local farmers stay safe and open for business.

GSK: GSK announced a commitment to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation on March 25 , 2020.

Johnson & Johnson: Johnson & Johnson has announced a lead vaccine candidate for COVID-19 and a commitment to rapidly accelerate R&D, human testing and production capacity to supply more than one billion doses of a safe and effective vaccine worldwide at a non-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use. In addition, the company has committed funding to support frontline health workers. The Johnson & Johnson global COVID-19 response can be found here .

IBM: IBM made a donation to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, as well as an employee giving match campaign to support the global response to COVID19. IBM's popular Weather Channel app and web site also donated banner ad space to Global Citizen to promote the event worldwide.

PepsiCo: The PepsiCo Foundation has made a donation to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. Pepsi also partnered with Global Citizen in the lead up to OneWorld: Together At Home to support with a range of design, creative, and paid media resources. These efforts are part of PepsiCo's larger COVID-19 relief contributions which include: funding vital support such as protective gear for healthcare workers, testing and screening services and distributing more than 50 million nutritious meals to at-risk populations by supporting food banks and other partners around the world.

Procter & Gamble: Procter & Gamble is helping millions of families around the world by providing health, hygiene, and cleaning products to keep people safe and healthy at home. In addition to providing products, cash and in kind support, Procter & Gamble, and its brands, are serving communities most affected by COVID-19 by distributing masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning products to relief organizations, giving free laundry service to workers on the front lines, as well as providing shaving and skin care products to healthcare workers to ensure their masks fit properly. The company has also contributed to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization and is supporting more than 200 local relief organizations worldwide.

Rockefeller Foundation: The Rockefeller Foundation is working tirelessly to help millions of people who are struggling to put food on the table and make ends meet during the COVID-19 crisis by expanding their access to the food and benefits they deserve. The Foundation has also made a commitment to launch a national strategy to expand testing and safely reopen the economy to get America back to work.

State Farm: State Farm is providing relief to its customers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, State Farm announced contributions to relief organizations on a local level.

The Stadler Family Foundation: The Stadler Family Foundation is supporting the WHO's efforts, through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, to build resilient health systems – ensuring that frontline healthcare workers have access to critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Target: As part of One World: Together At Home, Target has made a donation to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. This is in addition to the company increasing their investment in their frontline team members, as well as donating funds to global, national, and local organizations that are addressing the greatest needs in their communities, including vulnerable populations.

Teneo: The global CEO advisory firm Teneo, mobilized their clients, partners and employees to help raise funding including employee and company match funds, to support the global fight against COVID-19, including support to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization and local organizations on the front lines.

Vodafone: Vodafone's 27 Foundations announced that it has responded to the outbreak of COVID-19 with donations, technical support and by making their digital learning platforms available for free. They have repurposed DreamLab, their mobile app collaboration with Imperial College London, to harness the processing power of millions of charging mobile phones to research new therapeutics in the fight against the coronavirus.

Verizon: As part of One World: Together At Home, Verizon made an additional donation to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, adding to the commitment that the company contributed to the fund prior to this initiative. Verizon also helped with the Text to Act capability during the broadcast portion of the One World: Together At Home show in the U.S., allowing viewers to take critical actions to raise awareness and call on leaders to address the pandemic.

WW International, Inc.: WW International, Inc. is providing up to 10 million meals and 3 million pounds of fresh produce with partners Wholesome Wave & Feeding America.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the artists who participated in the broadcast special included Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong'o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, and Usher.

The broadcast also included Former United States First Ladies Mrs. Laura Bush and Mrs. Michelle Obama, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The six-hour digital event included performances and appearances from Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jassmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.

The benefit special aired on Saturday, April 18, 2020 on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW, iHeartMedia, Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada and will air on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 7:15 p.m. GMT on BBC One.

Additional broadcasters, included: AXS TV, beIN Media Group, Bloomberg Media, Canal + International, Caracol Television, Corus Entertainment, Deutsche Telekom, Digicel, DPAN.TV American Sign Language (ASL) supported by Comcast, DPG, Media, Dubai-TV, France-TV, Fuji TV, Hulu-Japan, Insight TV, JOOX, Katz Networks, LiveNow/ELEVEN Sports, Mediacorp, M6-France, MultiChoice, National Geographic, Naver Corp, NOVA-Bulgaria, One Championship, RAI Italy, Rede Globo, Rogers Media, RTE, RTL, Sony Pictures-Latin America, Seven Network, Sony Pictures-India, Turner Network Television International, SVT-Sweden, TV2-Denmark, TV2-Norway, TVE-Spain , TV4-Sweden, UNIVISION, Viacom18 and YLE-Finland.

The six hour digital stream curated from around the world leading up to the global broadcast with many more performances and appearances aired on Amazon Prime Video, Apple, ARD, beIN Media Group, Bell Media, Brut Media, Caracol Television, Corus Entertainment, DailyMotion, Deutsche Telekom, Digicel, Facebook, France-TV, Hulu-Japan, IMDb, Instagram, JOOX, LiveXLive, M6-France, Mediacorp, Multichoice, Naver Corp, Network 10, One Championship, Rede Globo, Rogers Media, Roku, SET & Sony-Liv, The Guardian, TIDAL, TuneIn, TV2-Denmark, TV2-Norway, TVE-Spain, TVI-Portugal, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, YLE-Finland and YouTube.

One World: Together At Home is also coming soon to Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, bilibili, Bytedance, Kuaishou, NetEase and Weibo.

The Executive Producers of One World: Together At Home are Michele Anthony of Universal Music Group, Declan Kelly of Teneo, Bobby Campbell of Haus of Gaga, and Julie Greenwald of Atlantic Records. Special thanks to the incredible staff and contractors of Global Citizen who worked tirelessly for weeks on this special, while also homeschooling their children, caring for parents and their community. Please visit www.globalcitizen.org for a list of these amazing people.

Last month in response to the global pandemic, Global Citizen launched an urgent campaign in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. Calling on individuals to take action and asking world leaders and corporations to support the response with sufficient resources, Global Citizens from over 150 countries around the world have taken hundreds of thousands of actions in support of the response fund. For information about how to tune in and take action, visit globalcitizen.org/togetherathome .

For more information about Global Citizen and to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, please visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.

To learn more about WHO's response to the pandemic, and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, please go to www.who.int/COVID-19, and follow @WHO on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

