One Year Later, Eaton Fire Victims Still Await Accountability and Compensation

On the anniversary of one of California's deadliest wildfires, ongoing litigation and emerging evidence underscore questions of responsibility and inadequate compensation efforts.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactly one year after the Eaton Fire was ignited in Altadena, serious questions remain about the alleged safety failures that led to the fifth deadliest and second-most destructive wildfire in California history. (1) Wisner Baum LLP, one of the first law firms in Los Angeles to file an Eaton Fire-related lawsuit against Southern California Edison (SCE), urges victims to seek legal counsel promptly as ongoing investigations continue to reveal evidence of potential negligence and systemic safety failures.

“As victims continue to face obstacles that delay recovery, it is more important than ever for SCE to take responsibility and compensate people fully and fairly for their losses.”

With more than 9,400 structures destroyed and an additional 1,070 damaged, rebuilding is a lengthy and ongoing process. According to recent research by the Department of Angels, an independent nonprofit dedicated to aiding wildfire recovery, eight in ten families who lost their homes in the Eaton Fire remain displaced, with the majority reporting that they have exhausted most of their housing funds. (2)

"All of this is a tremendous burden on people, whether they are homeowners, renters, or business owners struggling to rebuild their homes and their lives," said Ari Friedman, partner and trial attorney at Wisner Baum. "As victims continue to face obstacles that delay recovery, it is more important than ever for SCE to take responsibility and compensate people fully and fairly for their losses."

Mounting Evidence Points to Utility Equipment as Cause of Eaton Fire

Wisner Baum's lawsuit alleges that the Eaton Fire is not an isolated incident, but rather part of a longstanding pattern of neglect in maintaining Edison's infrastructure, as shown by forensic evidence taken from the suspected origin point and bolstered by past wildfires attributed to SCE's poorly maintained equipment.

According to the complaint filed by Wisner Baum, "The Eaton Fire is not an anomaly but a direct result of Edison's persistent neglect, reckless disregard for safety, and failure to invest in the critical improvements necessary to prevent such tragedies."

The lawsuit alleges that there is "video and photographic evidence, surveillance footage, and eyewitness accounts [confirming] that the fire originated at the base of a high-voltage transmission tower believed to be owned, operated, and/or controlled by Edison," yet the company seems committed to paying out as little as possible to those who lost everything as a result of the fire. (3)

"Electrical grids are extraordinarily complicated pieces of infrastructure, machinery, and technology," Friedman said. "Although it might be readily apparent and almost obvious where the fire started, figuring out why takes time, a consortium of professionals, and technical understanding of sophisticated systems. These answers do not come fast enough and can present several opportunities for companies like Southern California Edison to delay, deny, and defer disclosing critical evidence and information."

As Litigation Continues, Financial Pressures Intensify for Victims

With a trial date set for January 2027, potential legal settlements for those affected by the fire are still a long way away, and many victims are struggling to cope financially in the meantime. To add insult to injury, SCE implemented a 12.9–14.5 percent rate increase for its customers in October 2025. (5)

"Corporations put profits over people, money before morals, and capital before compassion," Friedman said. "Real change can happen when communities demand more from their utility providers and hold them accountable in court for failing to deliver power safely and efficiently."

With extensive experience litigating wildfire cases, Wisner Baum combines a comprehensive understanding of the issues that fire victims face with an empathetic approach that acknowledges the unique tragedy they have endured.

Friedman urged those who suffered losses in the Eaton Fire not to wait in seeking legal counsel: "The passage of time erodes memories. Developing a complete picture of everything that was lost or affected by the fire is something experienced wildfire attorneys know how to do, and the sooner an individual can start gathering information, the stronger their claim will be."

