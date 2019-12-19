One year later: how HealtheConnections has evolved since merger

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after New York state regional health improvement organization (RHIO) HealtheConnections completed its merger to support the southern tier and Hudson Valley region, the organization has welcomed 559 new participating organizations onto its health information exchange (HIE). Since the merger, 6,000 new users have been onboarded, including both medical and public health staff.

In total, HealtheConnections migrated more than 60 million clinical items, including those from 109 individual clinical practices and every hospital in the region. The HIE now boasts more than 450 health systems and medical organizations sharing data.

"Our primary goal in the first half of 2019 was establishing relationships, followed by migrating data and training all existing users from the previous platform," Rob Hack, president and CEO of HealtheConnections said. "Now, we're able to fully shift our focus to supporting those organizations and users as they begin to take advantage of the services that will drive value and efficiencies to their workflows and operations."

Earlier this year, HealtheConnections announced a merger that created New York state's regionally largest organization of its kind, spanning 26 counties with four offices – Syracuse, Binghamton, Hopewell Junction and a new location in Tarrytown that opened this past summer. This growth reflects the organization's commitment to exceeding expectations with advanced technology, dedicated regional support and high-quality data.

"We recently opened our Tarrytown customer engagement office because we want to provide our users with complete, regionally focused services," Hack said. "Healthcare is inherently local. The best way for us to serve our community is to be available and partnering with them where they are."

Currently, HealtheConnections connects 1,400 participating organizations and more than 10,000 doctors. As the organization looks to the future of HIE in New York state, their 2020 focus is to forge new relationships to deliver more data and valued services to all healthcare professionals.

For more information about HealtheConnections, email info@healtheconnections.org or visit healtheconnections.org.

About HealtheConnections – HealtheConnections is a Qualified Entity (QE) of the Statewide Health Information Network of New York (SHIN-NY) that delivers trusted and valued services and initiatives that support regional care providers, patients, New York state's health information exchange and population health improvement agendas. Learn more by visiting healtheconnections.org.

