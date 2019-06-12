One-Year, One Millionaire And Much More At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 28, 2019, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is excited to kick off their anniversary weekend celebrating their first year with a parade, spectacular shows and the launch of the summer's biggest promotion where one winner will receive one million dollars.

The multi-branded event schedule will commence with a press conference on June 28 at 1 p.m., which will include a city proclamation and charity announcement, followed by the Hard Rock Atlantic City Anniversary Parade down the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk.

"I could not be more proud of our talented team members for their hard work and dedication to providing world-class service during last year's opening," said Jim Allen, Hard Rock International chairman & CEO. "We are very happy with the growth of the Atlantic City market and look forward to another great year."

Since opening, Hard Rock Atlantic City has quickly become a favorite to Atlantic City visitors with a memorable and energetic atmosphere. Within the first year, the property won awards for, "Best Concert Venue," "Best Lobby Bar" and "Best Casino" as voted on by locals.

Economic Impact

In its first year, Hard Rock Atlantic City will have generated $320 million in gaming revenue, hosted 450,000 concert attendees, had 3.6 million visitors and accommodated approximately 1.2 million hotel guests.

The property has made its way to become the second largest casino employer in Atlantic City, proudly employing over 3,900 team members, with 945 of those team members being Atlantic City residents. Most recently, an additional 350 seasonal jobs were added creating more employment opportunity for residents of Atlantic County and the surrounding communities.

Hard Rock Atlantic City continues to show growth in the market, ranking No. 2 in terms of table game drop and number four in overall casino revenue.

"People, product and service is what sets us apart and allows us to showcase a unique resort destination, along with our team members who are truly the backbone of our operation," said Joe Lupo, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. "We are extremely proud of how far the property has come in a short period of time and look forward to continuing to take a competitive approach with a priority on success and leadership in Atlantic City."

Casino Promotions

In celebration of the first anniversary, Hard Rock Atlantic City will launch a summer-long promotion, making one lucky winner a millionaire with entries earned beginning at 8 a.m. on June 28. Customers can enter to win by playing their favorite slots or table games, both on property and online. The guaranteed winner will be announced on Sept. 1.

To continue the celebration, the property will offer all slot players 10x Free Play on June 28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as a One Year Anniversary T-shirt Giveaway with a different shirt earned each week from July 7 through Aug. 1.

HardRockCasino.com will be hosting a $40,000 Birthday Celebration offering favorites from both the Hard Rock Atlantic City property and online.

Events & Entertainment

The award-winning Broadway musical, "Jersey Boys" will kick off the highly anticipated summer series at Sound Waves at 8 p.m. on June 25 setting the tone for a memorable four-week residency performing six days a week, including two shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Hard Rock Atlantic City's weekend-long celebration will officially begin the evening of June 27 at 9:30 p.m. with a spectacular firework celebration, followed by an Anniversary Press Conference in the Atrium at 1p.m. June 28, where a city presentation and charity announcement will be made.

The afternoon of events will continue when the Hard Rock Atlantic City Anniversary Parade kicks off at 4 p.m., traveling down the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk with local and regional participants commemorating the special day. Participants include, but are not limited to: Navy Veterans, Miss New Jersey, Atlantic City Xclusive Drill Team, Miss Teen New Jersey, Pyramid Temple Foot Patrol Color Guard, Atlantic City Blackjacks Cheerleaders, Russell's All-Star Twirling Team, Miss Philadelphia, Miss Teen Philadelphia, and many more.

The entertainment continues in celebration of the anniversary weekend with a two-night performance by award-winning country superstar Tim McGraw in Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29, along with DJ sets in DAER Nightclub by Grammy Award-winning artists Cee Lo Green on Friday, June 28 and Zedd on Saturday, June 29.

Food & Beverage

On June 20, Hard Rock Atlantic City will unveil a new food and beverage concept called the "Balcony Bar" overlooking the Atlantic City Boardwalk, creating an upscale outdoor environment for guests with beautiful views of the ocean and beach.

Additionally, Fresh Harvest Buffet will offer a $10 Brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 28. The restaurant is known as the place to embark on a culinary tour where every meal is a show-stopping chef's performance.

