OneAmerica Affirmed by A.M. Best with A+ (Superior) Rating

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica®http://www.oneamerica.com/ today reported that A.M. Best has affirmed the financial strength rating A+ (Superior) for insurance companies of OneAmerica, including American United Life Insurance Company® (AUL) and its affiliate, The State Life Insurance Company® (State Life).

The ratings analyze the financial strength and performance of the companies and the ability to meet existing obligations. The A+ (Superior) rating is the second-highest of 15 categories assigned by A.M. Best. This year marks the 71st consecutive period that AUL has received an "A" rating or higher, placing it among the top 20 life/health groups. [1]

"We're proud of the continued affirmation of our AM Best A+ Rating. As a mutual organization, it's reflective of our commitment to driving long-term, sustainable value for our customers, even during an unpredictable and challenging business climate," said Scott Davison, chairman, president and CEO of OneAmerica. "Our disciplined risk management practices position us to deliver on our promises to meet the evolving needs of our customers and support the growth of our distribution network."

The insurance companies of OneAmerica are among the 8% of U.S. life insurers with an A.M. Best rating of A+ (Superior) or higher and a Standard & Poor's rating of AA- or higher.[2] A.M. Best determined its ratings through its Best's Credit Rating Methodology, which provides a comprehensive explanation of A.M. Best's rating process and contains the rating criteria employed in the rating process.

A.M. Best also moved OneAmerica to the 35th largest insurance group in its "Top 200" listing, ranked by 2020 admitted assets, up three positions from last year.[3]

OneAmerica is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica. Products issued and underwritten by AUL and State Life.

About OneAmerica

A national provider in the insurance and financial services marketplace for more than 140 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit OneAmerica.com/companies.

[1] Standing the Test of Time - 2021 Edition (ambest.com) July 2021

[2] Calculated by OneAmerica based on data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, data linked, Aug. 21, 2021

[3] Top 200 U.S. Life/Health Insurers - 2021 Edition (ambest.com) July 2021

Media Contact:

Rachel Faulkner Perez

Sr. Director, External Communications

Mobile: 317-403-1781 or [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected].

SOURCE OneAmerica

Related Links

http://www.oneamerica.com/

