OneAmerica® Announces Brand Refresh as OneAmerica Financial℠

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica®, a national financial services organization, today unveiled a refreshed brand as OneAmerica Financial. This strategic move aims to create greater awareness and distinctiveness for the company while amplifying its differentiators. Its focus on helping people build greater certainty throughout their financial journey can clearly be seen through a wide range of life insurance, retirement, employee benefits and long-term care solutions.

Preview of the new OneAmerica Financial website, www.oneamerica.com

A modernized logo and redesigned website are the first of many new brand components featured as part of the effort. The logo, which underwent its first update in more than 20 years, reflects the OneAmerica Financial commitment to serving all, maintains the organization's heritage and elevates its name into the financial services category for greater understanding of offerings. OneAmerica.com has also been updated to better serve customers with an improved, more cohesive user experience based on the company's audience and its needs, goals and motivations.

With this rollout, OneAmerica Financial aims to modernize and strengthen its presence in the financial services industry. By adding the term "Financial" to its name, the company aims to enhance its brand recognition and clarify its work to advance financial security.

"The focus of OneAmerica Financial will continue to be on helping people achieve financial security and peace of mind," said Kelley Gay, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for OneAmerica Financial. "Our refreshed brand emphasizes our people-centered dedication to empowering individuals and businesses to navigate their financial journeys with confidence. With the renewed name and brand identity, OneAmerica Financial is well-positioned to drive innovation and continue our legacy of providing exceptional financial products and services to our clients and do so with the deep care and commitment that has been a hallmark of our 145-year history."

OneAmerica Financial prides itself on its commitment to providing personalized and tailored financial solutions. The company's team of financial professionals works closely with clients to understand their unique needs and goals, offering solutions that help individuals and businesses make informed financial decisions. The company offers a diverse range of products and solutions, including life insurance policies that protect loved ones and ensure financial stability, retirement plans that help individuals move toward a secure future, comprehensive employee benefits packages, and long-term care solutions that provide peace of mind during times of need.

About OneAmerica Financial℠ 

OneAmerica Financial℠ is a national financial services organization helping people build greater certainty for better moments, every day. The companies of OneAmerica Financial have been advancing financial security for more than 145 years, supporting millions of customers with solutions across life insurance, retirement, employee benefits and long-term care. As a people-first mutual organization, OneAmerica Financial prioritizes customers' interests and maintains a long-term focus on both value and financial stability. For more information visit OneAmerica.com.

OneAmerica Financial is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica Financial.

