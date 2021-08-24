OneAmerica Appoints Kelley Gay as Chief Marketing Officer

Gay has played a key role in shifting OneAmerica to a customer-centric organization enabling the enterprise to meet and exceed the expectations of its stakeholders. In addition, her leadership has helped raise the company's and business lines' market visibility by aligning marketing, digital, communications and brand experiences to core strategic objectives — ultimately aiding in the growth of new business and retention.

"Kelley's track record of high performance, combined with her deep industry expertise and strategic acumen, will be instrumental for OneAmerica as we take our brand to the next level," said Karin Sarratt, executive vice president, OneAmerica. "With a career at OneAmerica highlighted by many successes, perhaps most important are her contributions toward helping us build a bright and thriving culture grounded in our relationships with each other and our stakeholders. I can't think of a more exceptional executive than Kelley to lead us as we scale and further advance our market position."

As head of enterprise marketing and communications, Gay oversees marketing, executive, internal and external communications, digital experiences, market visibility, brand management, customer relationship management, reputation management, custom marketing and financial wellness programming, marketing operations and portfolio strategy, and customer experience management. In previous appointments at OneAmerica, Gay held multiple marketing leadership positions for the enterprise as well as for the Individual Life and Financial Services and Retirement Services business lines.

"It's rare to find a company with the people, culture and opportunity that OneAmerica has right now. I am proud to be a part of such an important point in OneAmerica's growth trajectory," said Gay. "My team is poised to help position the company for enduring success by delivering positive brand experience for our stakeholders and impactful outcomes for our business."

Before joining OneAmerica, Gay held several marketing leadership roles at MassMutual Financial Group, focusing on building customer relationships with emerging consumer segments, career agency and independent brokerage marketing and product and services marketing. Earlier in her career, she worked with Phoenix Home Life and was a licensed financial advisor with Smith Barney.

Gay received her bachelor's degree in English from the University of Connecticut, where she also earned Big East All-Academic Team awards as a member of the basketball team from 1994-1998.

