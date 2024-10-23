OneAmerica Financial® announces promotion of leader

Joe Ingream promoted to president of Employee Benefits

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica Financial® today announced that Joe Ingream has been named president, Employee Benefits. He previously served as senior vice president of that line of business.

Ingream has been with the companies of OneAmerica Financial since April of 2022 and has a career that spans over 20 years in the insurance business.

New President of Employee Benefits, Joe Ingream

Prior to joining in 2022, Ingream was the COO – Head of Group Insurance Operations with Prudential Financial, responsible for the strategic direction and execution of group insurance operations servicing 3,000 customers and their 18 million employees. Previously, he held leadership roles at Prudential Financial in l their group life and premier business segment. He spent over a decade at Aetna, leading teams in disability and absence management benefits. He started his insurance career in sales with UnitedHealth Group.

Ingream served in the US Navy as a hospital corpsman on both active and reserve duty from 1994 – 2007. He earned a bachelor's degree in health care administration from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, and an MBA from the University of Portland in Oregon.

"Joe has skillfully led the Employee Benefits team through a series of strategic changes, enhancing the teams focus on segmentation and operational efficiency, re-defining the business' value proposition and advancing market expansion," said Scott Davison, chairman, president and CEO of OneAmerica Financial. "He's led development of a comprehensive plan to expand our product offerings and improve the end-to-end experience for our brokers and employers."

Ingream's promotion reflects his deep commitment to OneAmerica Financial and his outstanding contributions to advancing the organization in meaningful ways.

