OneAmerica Financial earns national LTC award

ILTCI recognizes organization as a pioneering force in long-term care protection

INDIANAPOLIS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica Financial is proud to announce the organization received an ILTCI Recognition Award from the Intercompany Long Term Care Insurance (ILTCI) Conference Association. The award recognizes OneAmerica Financial and its companies as a distinguished leader in the asset based long-term care (LTC) industry and thanks the organization for enduring contributions to the industry's advancement.

Since 1989, the companies of OneAmerica Financial have been pioneers in the long-term care protection space - helping set the foundation for an entirely new approach to long‑term care planning. Through the organization's Care Solutions products, OneAmerica Financial has helped policyholders mindfully plan for long-term care needs and provided protection before they need it. From being the first to offer lifetime and joint coverage, to enhancing the claims process with dedicated professionals at every step, OneAmerica Financial has been instrumental in shaping the industry and expanding access to comprehensive, consumer‑centered long-term care planning.

"We are honored to receive this award for the important work we do to provide innovative products and caring expertise for our customers," said Dennis Martin, president of Individual Life and Financial Services at OneAmerica Financial. "It is incredible to see the progress made in the long-term care space, but we need to continue to bring greater attention to the growing challenges our industry is facing: a shortage of caregiving resources requiring many individuals and family members to step into caregiving roles with little to no experience."

The ILTCI Recognition Award acknowledges individuals and organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary dedication to the LTC insurance field. Award criteria focus on long‑standing, transformative contributions that meaningfully advance product innovation, expand consumer access and strengthen the LTC planning ecosystem. The recognition was awarded on March 9 during the ILTCI annual conference.

The award also includes a charitable contribution designated by the conference. OneAmerica Financial will direct its portion of the donation to Aging Forward, the organization selected by ILTCI for this year's event.

About OneAmerica Financial: OneAmerica Financial® is a national financial services organization helping people build greater certainty for better moments, every day. The companies of OneAmerica Financial have been advancing financial security for almost 150 years, supporting millions of customers with solutions across life insurance, retirement, employee benefits and long-term care. As a people-first mutual organization, OneAmerica Financial prioritizes customers' interests and maintains a long-term focus on both value and financial stability. For more information, visit OneAmerica.com.

Products issues and underwritten by The State Life Insurance Company® (State Life), Indianapolis, IN a OneAmerica Financial company that offers the Care Solutions product suite.

