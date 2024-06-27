OneAmerica Financial now℠ offering non-qualified compensation plans

INDIANAPOLIS, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OneAmerica Financial℠ is excited to announce new non-qualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plan solutions as part of the organization's Retirement Services (RS) portfolio, adding to the robust retirement plan options that OneAmerica Financial offers employers looking to meet the increasing demand for innovative and flexible plans that help participants save for their future.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of nonqualified plan types into our lineup of retirement service offerings," said Alan Blaskowski, VP of Product, Business Development and Innovation. "At OneAmerica Financial, we uphold a legacy of crafting tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of our sponsors. The introduction of these new options further strengthens our commitment to this tradition of flexibility and customization."

NQDC plans may be enticing for both plan sponsors and participants who are interested in options outside of traditional 401(k) plans. These plans allow employers more flexibility to reward high-earning employees and give employees greater flexibility and customization options, as well as the ability to invest more money for their financial futures than they might otherwise be able to through more traditional qualified plans alone.

In addition to offering a 409A plan geared toward for-profit employers, OneAmerica Financial will also support 457(f) plans for non-governmental, not-for-profit organizations, continuing our work as an experienced provider with a focus in the tax-exempt market. In addition to the new nonqualified plan option, OneAmerica Financial also offers recordkeeping services for defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, Employee Stock Ownership Plans and pension risk transfer services. OneAmerica Financial continues to be a one-stop shop that offers a full suite of options for plan sponsors in search of new ways to attract and retain employees.

About OneAmerica Financial℠

OneAmerica Financial℠ is a national financial services organization helping people build greater certainty for better moments, every day. The companies of OneAmerica Financial have been advancing financial security for more than 145 years, supporting millions of customers with solutions across life insurance, retirement, employee benefits and long-term care. As a people-first mutual organization, OneAmerica Financial prioritizes customers' interests and maintains a long-term focus on both value and financial stability. For more information visit OneAmerica.com.

OneAmerica Financial℠ is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica Financial.

Products issued and underwritten by American United Life Insurance Company® (AUL), a OneAmerica Financial company. Administrative and recordkeeping services provided by AUL or OneAmerica Retirement Services LLC, companies of OneAmerica Financial which are not broker/dealers or investment advisors.

Investing involves risk including potential loss of principal.

Contact:

Zach Osowski

Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE OneAmerica Financial