OneAmerica Financial(SM) Announces New Active Target Date Series

RetirementTrack American Funds offers clients a new, actively managed option

INDIANAPOLIS, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica FinancialSM is proud to announce the launch of RetirementTrack American Funds, a new investment option ideal for clients looking for a target date series that may be more cost-effective than traditional target date funds (TDFs).

RetirementTrack American Funds is an actively managed target date series of collective investment trusts (CITs) that are trusteed by Great Gray Trust Company, LLC and only offered on retirement platforms.

"This is another great option for OneAmerica Financial clients who want to help their participants take control of their retirement strategy," said Alan Blaskowski, Vice President of Product, Business Development and Innovation for Retirement Services. "We're proud to add this American Funds option to our portfolio of products."

The series adjusts its mix of bonds and equities over time to generate return and manage risk based on where a participant is in their retirement journey. Participants further from retirement will see lower allocations to bond funds and increased allocations to equities in an effort to build wealth. Those closer to retirement will see allocations increase to fixed income and allocations decrease to equities in order to preserve that wealth. As CITs, RetirementTrack American Funds can provide more cost efficiency than traditional mutual funds.

RetirementTrack American Funds also helps long-term investors' efforts to maximize assets for retirement by investing in American Funds mutual funds and a stable value vehicle sponsored by American United Life Insurance Company® (AUL), a OneAmerica Financial company.

Recently, OneAmerica Financial celebrated the RetirementTrack target date series' (a similar set of CITs also trusteed by Great Gray Trust Company, LLC) three-year anniversary and surpassing $1 billion in assets. The RetirementTrack American Funds series builds on the RetirementTrack success while also providing participants with a wealth-building strategy designed to fit their needs.

OneAmerica Financial is collaborating with three industry providers on this endeavor: flexPath Strategies, LLC; Great Gray Trust Company, LLC; and American Funds. As disclosed below, these companies will help manage various components of the series. RetirementTrack American Funds are currently available for use by OneAmerica Financial clients.

flexPath Strategies, LLC, Great Gray Trust Company, LLC and American Funds are not affiliates of the companies of OneAmerica Financial.

Investing involves risk which includes potential loss of principal.

RetirementTrack American Funds are bank collective investment funds; they are not mutual funds. Great Gray Trust Company, LLC serves as the Trustee of the Funds and maintains ultimate fiduciary authority over the management of, and investments made in, the Funds. Great Gray Trust Company, LLC has engaged flexPATH Strategies, LLC as sub-advisor to assist it in managing the Funds. The Funds and their units are exempt from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the Securities Act of 1933, respectively

Investments in the Funds are not bank deposits or obligations of and are not insured or guaranteed by Great Gray Trust Company, LLC, any bank, the FDIC, the Federal Reserve, or any other governmental agency. The Funds are commingled investment vehicles, and as such, the values of the underlying investments will rise and fall according to market activity; it is possible to lose money by investing in the Funds.

Participation in Collective Investment Trust Funds is limited primarily to qualified retirement plans and certain state or local government plans and is not available to IRAs, health and welfare plans and, in certain cases, Keogh (H.R. 10) plans. Collective Investment Trust Funds may be suitable investments for plan fiduciaries seeking to construct a well-diversified retirement savings program. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of any pooled investment fund carefully before investing. The Additional Fund Information and Principal Risk Definitions (PRD) contains this and other information about a Collective Investment Trust Fund and is available at www.greatgray.com/principalriskdefinitions or ask for a copy free of charge by contacting Great Gray Trust Company, LLC at (866) 427-6885.

Great Gray and Great Gray Trust Company are service marks used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by Great Gray Trust Company, LLC

About OneAmerica FinancialSM

OneAmerica FinancialSM is a national financial services organization helping people build greater certainty for better moments, every day. The companies of OneAmerica Financial have been advancing financial security for more than 145 years, supporting millions of customers with solutions across life insurance, retirement, employee benefits and long-term care. As a people-first mutual organization, OneAmerica Financial prioritizes customers' interests and maintains a long-term focus on both value and financial stability. For more information visit OneAmerica.com.

OneAmerica FinancialSM is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica Financial.

The AUL Stable Value Account (SVA) is a group fixed annuity, issued by American United Life Insurance Company® (AUL), One American Square, P.O. Box 368, Indianapolis, IN 46206-0368, 1-800-249-6269.

The Stable Value Account is provided through an AUL Group Annuity Contract and is supported by the general account of AUL. It is not a separate account, and plan participants do not own units, any portion of, or any entitlement to the AUL general account.

