OneAmerica Financial(SM) announces two new senior vice presidents

INDIANAPOLIS, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica Financial is pleased to share two internal promotions to senior vice president, Bud Graessle and Heather Hutchinson.

Bud Graessle, Senior Vice President, ILFS Financial Performance Heather Hutchinson, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Business Improvement

Bud Graessle has more than 17 years of experience in the financial services and insurance industries. As a licensed CPA, Graessle started his career at PwC where he spent nine years serving life, health, and property and casualty insurance clients, reaching the level of senior manager. He joined the organization in May 2015 as assistant vice president of Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A). Graessle has held several other roles, including vice president, Controller and Senior Accounting Officer and vice president, Treasury & FP&A, before stepping into his most recent role as vice president, Financial Performance for the Individual Life and Financial Services business line.

Over the past eight years, Heather Hutchinson has shown exceptional leadership, a commitment to excellence and a laser-focused approach to delivering outcomes. She has substantially contributed to the organization's success, particularly in the areas of improved execution with large, complex projects and programs. Prior to her most recent role, Hutchinson served as vice president of Sourcing and Vendor Management Office, as well as vice president, Retirement Services Operations and Corporate Services. Prior to joining OneAmerica Financial, Hutchinson served as senior vice president at MasterCard, responsible for global contact centers and a staff of over 1,000 agents, including vendor partners.

"I am extremely pleased to share these two internal promotions. Both leaders embody a relentless pursuit of progress and a deep commitment to our values and purpose," said Scott Davison, OneAmerica Financial chairman, president and CEO. "These promotions exemplify our focus on growth and development of our talent and the importance of growing future talent from within our organization."

Graessle's and Hutchinson's promotions reflect their deep commitment to OneAmerica Financial and the outstanding contributions to advancing the organization in meaningful ways.

About OneAmerica FinancialSM

OneAmerica FinancialSM is a national financial services organization helping people build greater certainty for better moments, every day. The companies of OneAmerica Financial have been advancing financial security for more than 145 years, supporting millions of customers with solutions across life insurance, retirement, employee benefits and long-term care. As a people-first mutual organization, OneAmerica Financial prioritizes customers' interests and maintains a long-term focus on both value and financial stability. For more information visit OneAmerica.com.

OneAmerica FinancialSM is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica Financial.

Contact:

Danielle Eagleson, Manager of Public Relations

317-489-8504 | [email protected]

SOURCE OneAmerica Financial