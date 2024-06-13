OneAscent Launches Small Cap ETF, Bolstering its Suite of Values-Aligned, Index-Based Solutions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAscent Investment Solutions is proud to announce the latest addition to its suite of values-aligned investment offerings: the OneAscent Small Cap Core ETF (NYSE: OASC). Marking the fifth exchange traded fund introduced by the firm, OASC stands out for its innovative approach to index-based investing, integrating the proprietary OneAscent Elevate Screening Process.

OASC is managed by Chief Equity Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager Andrew Manton. Manton boasts over two decades of investment experience and a successful track record managing multiple investment teams and funds. His approach combines a rigorous fundamental analysis and index-based solutions.

"Our commitment to providing values-aligned solutions for faith-based investors remains unwavering. The 64% growth in assets across our values-aligned ETFs in the past year underscores the demand for such offerings," said President of Investment Solutions Cole Pearson. "The launch of OASC reinforces our dedication to empowering investors to align their wealth with their values."

Joining the roster of OneAscent ETFs, including the OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSE: OALC), launched in November 2021; the OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSE: OACP), launched in March 2022; and the OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: OAEM) and OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSE: OAIM), launched in September 2022; OASC underscores OneAscent's commitment to values-based investing.

With $1.4 billion in total assets1 under management, OneAscent Investments continues to grow and solidify the delivery of impactful, values-aligned investment solutions across ETFs, models, CITs and separately managed accounts.

1Total assets defined as assets under management as well as assets under advisement for models maintained by OneAscent Investments as of 3/31/2024.

ABOUT ONEASCENT

OneAscent is a family of Kingdom-minded companies committed to delivering values-based financial solutions to advisors and investors. OneAscent Wealth, OneAscent Financial, OneAscent Investments, OneAscent Capital and OneAscent Family Offices each offer a comprehensive suite of faith-driven strategies and solutions designed to help advisors, investors and stewards live aligned with what they value most. OneAscent's business model reflects our belief that financial planning and wealth management are engaged partnerships between clients, financial advisors and investment resources. In these areas, we strive for clarity, communication and unity. OneAscent is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., and serves clients through office locations across the United States.

For more information about OneAscent, please visit http://www.oneascent.com/.

Important Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the funds before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the funds, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors may obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling 1-800-222-8274 or clicking the link above. The funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with OneAscent Investment Solutions, LLC.

OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC ("OneAscent") was formed in March 2017, and manages a variety of equity, income and balanced asset strategies for client accounts. OneAscent is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any certain degree of skill or training. OneAscent's Form ADV Part 2A is available on its website, www.oneascent.com, or the SEC's website, at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov, or by contacting the firm. Please consult OneAscent's Form ADV Part 2A for information regarding account minimums and fees.

Reference to OneAscent's values-based investing approach is provided for illustrative purposes only and indicates a general framework of guiding principles that inform OneAscent's overall research process. OneAscent's judgment about the quality, alignment, or impact of a particular company may prove to be incorrect. There is no guarantee that any investment will achieve its objectives, generate positive returns, or avoid losses.

Important Risk Information:

Exchange-traded funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Adviser invests in equity securities only if they meet both the Fund's investment and values-based screening requirements, and as such, the returns may be lower than if the Adviser made decisions based solely on investment considerations.

Securities of companies with small market capitalizations are often more volatile and less liquid than investments in larger companies. Small cap companies may face a greater risk of business failure, which could increase the volatility of the Fund's portfolio.

The Fund is a new ETF and has a limited history of operations for investors to evaluate.

20240607-3630265

OAI00812

Contact: Samantha Vance

OneAscent Investments

(205) 313-9142

[email protected]

SOURCE OneAscent