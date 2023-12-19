ONEASCENT PARTNERS WITH BILLION DOLLAR FIRM STRATEGENCE CAPITAL

News provided by

OneAscent

19 Dec, 2023, 12:41 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAscent Financial is proud to announce its partnership with Strategence Capital, led by Founder, Partner and Financial Advisor Tim Stoller, AAMS®, CRPS®, AIF®. Strategence Capital has offices in Bluffton and Fort Wayne, Indiana; Van Wert, Ohio; and Morris, Minnesota.

Strategence Capital joins a growing community of 55 independent advisors at 25 firms across the nation who utilize the OneAscent Platform. With this partnership, OneAscent Financial now manages $3.2 billion in total assets.1 OneAscent Financial is the premiere partner for faith-driven advisors to gain freedom, stimulate growth and amplify their impact.

"Partnership with OneAscent is a wonderful new chapter for our business," said Stoller. "OneAscent's solutions will allow us to even further streamline our operations and serve our clients well."

Founded in 2012, Strategence Capital strives to simplify the lives of its clients, and to help them and the companies they work for achieve their retirement and other financial goals. Its team seeks to do all of this in a God-honoring way while following the Golden Rule. The firm defines "Strategence" as the intersection of strategy, intellectual integrity and diligence.

"We are grateful that the Strategence Capital team has joined OneAscent Financial, enhancing our footprint of partner firms in the midwestern region of the country," said Rob Grubb, Co-Founder, COO and President of Financial Services at OneAscent. "The Strategence Capital team has an outstanding track record of serving their clients with excellence and our partnership will enhance their growth and enhance their impact."

1Total assets defined as assets under management, assets under advisement, and assets under administration as of Nov. 30, 2023.

ABOUT ONEASCENT

OneAscent is a family of Kingdom-minded companies driven by our mission to empower stewards to thrive in life and legacy and to bless humanity through values-based financial solutions. OneAscent Financial Services provides a platform for independent financial advisors who desire to be a part of something bigger than themselves. Our Values Aligned, Kingdom Driven solutions give advisors the freedom to pursue their calling and focus on their unique gifting – guiding and caring for the clients entrusted to them. OneAscent is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., and serves clients through office locations across the United States.

For more information about OneAscent Financial, visit www.oneascent.com.

