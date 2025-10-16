OneBill Named a Challenger in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBill, a leading provider of Billing and Revenue Management and end-to-end monetization solutions, today announced its recognition as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications, published on 15 October 2025. The report evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

OneBill empowers businesses with unlimited possibilities to monetize their offerings through any pricing model, across any channel, while streamlining end-to-end revenue operations. This includes:

Multi-Model Billing: Subscriptions, Usage, Hybrid & Dynamic Pricing





Quote-to-Cash & Revenue Recognition





Service Orchestration & Provisioning Workflows





AI-Powered Churn Deflection & Revenue Assurance





Fully White Label Wholesale Billing N-Tier Channel Partner Enablement with Real-Time Commissioning

"We are honored to be recognized as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Recurring Billing Applications," said JK Chelladurai, Founder & CEO of OneBill. "I believe, this recognition validates our commitment to building a modern, intelligent, and customer-centric billing platform that empowers businesses to monetize faster, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

Access the full 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications report and see why OneBill was recognized as a Challenger: https://www.onebillsoftware.com/2025-gartner-mq-for-recurring-billing-applications/

About OneBill

OneBill is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue management and monetization solutions that empower businesses to transform their billing, subscription, and partner management processes. OneBill enables organizations to accelerate time-to-market, optimize revenue streams, and enhance customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.onebillsoftware.com.

