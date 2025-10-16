OneBill Named a Challenger in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBill, a leading provider of Billing and Revenue Management and end-to-end monetization solutions, today announced its recognition as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications, published on 15 October 2025. The report evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

OneBill empowers businesses with unlimited possibilities to monetize their offerings through any pricing model, across any channel, while streamlining end-to-end revenue operations. This includes:

  • Multi-Model Billing: Subscriptions, Usage, Hybrid & Dynamic Pricing

  • Quote-to-Cash & Revenue Recognition

  • Service Orchestration & Provisioning Workflows

  • AI-Powered Churn Deflection & Revenue Assurance

  • Fully White Label Wholesale Billing N-Tier Channel Partner Enablement with Real-Time Commissioning

"We are honored to be recognized as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Recurring Billing Applications," said JK Chelladurai, Founder & CEO of OneBill. "I believe, this recognition validates our commitment to building a modern, intelligent, and customer-centric billing platform that empowers businesses to monetize faster, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

Access the full 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recurring Billing Applications report and see why OneBill was recognized as a Challenger: https://www.onebillsoftware.com/2025-gartner-mq-for-recurring-billing-applications/

Gartner Disclaimer:
*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Recurring Billing Applications, By Mark Lewis, Robert Anderson, published on 15 October 2025*.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About OneBill

OneBill is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue management and monetization solutions that empower businesses to transform their billing, subscription, and partner management processes. OneBill enables organizations to accelerate time-to-market, optimize revenue streams, and enhance customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.onebillsoftware.com.

Media Contact
Barathi Balakrishnan
VP of Marketing
[email protected]
+1 844-462-7638

