OneCause Continues Growth in Peer-to-Peer Fundraising with Latest Enhancements

INDIANAPOLIS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in mobile and social fundraising, continues its growth and investment in peer-to-peer fundraising with its latest round of enhancements to the OneCause Peer-to-Peer solution. Last year, OneCause expanded into peer-to-peer fundraising with the acquisition of Austin-based Great Feats.

"We're focused on delivering a participant-first solution that empowers supporters to become better fundraisers," said Steve Johns, Chief Executive Officer for OneCause. "Building on the strong foundation established by Great Feats, we continue to innovate and redefine traditional peer-to-peer experiences to make fundraising more social, mobile, and fun."

Recent enhancements include:

Participant Text Notifications and Thank Yous: Expanded text capabilities allow peer-to-peer participants to thank donors directly from their phones, through built-in text messaging, without having to log in to the fundraising platform.

Flexible Registration and Team Experiences: More flexibility in defining the registration and team experiences with invite-only teams, shared family and team pages, discount code options fundraising minimums, adjustable team maximums, passwords, and custom registration fees and questions.

Ambassador Fundraising: Turn your donors into fundraisers with a new campaign strategy combining the power of peer-to-peer fundraising in conjunction with signature events (galas, auctions, golf outings, etc.) to drive attendance, increase sponsorships, and fuel donations pre-event.

Advanced Integrations: Enhanced Salesforce integration offers custom mapping and contact matching criteria to sync more fields and avoid creating duplicate records; new Amazon Web Services (AWS) integration delivers additional options for automated reporting.

Enhanced Salesforce integration offers custom mapping and contact matching criteria to sync more fields and avoid creating duplicate records; new Amazon Web Services (AWS) integration delivers additional options for automated reporting. Expanded Client Admin Controls: Additional admin controls with more customized options for user permissions and campaign filters make it easier to manage across multiple campaigns and quickly set up multi-event series campaigns.

Here's how innovative nonprofits are leveraging the OneCause platform to grow and innovate their peer-to-peer fundraising:

Susan G. Komen Greater New York City: Improving the Participant Experience

Komen Greater New York City has helped raise more than $82 million since 1990, funding breast cancer research and dozens of local community partners who deliver life-saving services to thousands of women and their families in the Greater NYC area. As their historic 30-year anniversary approaches, Komen Greater NYC has been looking for a true technology partner to provide an innovative peer-to-peer solution that can drive their participants toward success in the hyper-competitive modern fundraising climate.

"The OneCause Peer-to-Peer user experience is revolutionary, re-imagining peer-to-peer from the participant and donor perspectives," said Glen Peck, Senior Director of Digital Communications for Susan G. Komen Greater New York City. " The kick-off of our annual event is typically accompanied by a wave of support calls and emails, and we expected an uptick given the platform change. We were wrong, support requests are down, and the overall response has been phenomenal. I've been delighted with the smooth transition and look forward to watching our participant engagement and success rise to unprecedented levels for our Race this fall."

Share Our Strength: Expanding Campaign and Event Reach

Since 1984, Share Our Strength has worked to end hunger and poverty in the U.S. and abroad through their campaigns like No Kid Hungry and Cooking Matters. Recently the organization has been looking for new ways to engage supporters, exploring different communication channels like social media and text messaging, and expanding on the success of their local campaigns with wrap-around events.

"Having a good partner to manage the digital side of our peer-to-peer program is critical to our fundraising success," said Richard Kostro, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Share Our Strength. "With a simplified backend and OneCause's innovative approach, we've been able to quickly set up and optimize our campaigns and events where previously there was the added time and expense to customize our digital experiences."

Des Moines Christian School: Growing the Annual Gala with Ambassador Fundraising

For over 70 years Des Moines Christian has been committed to equipping young minds and hearts in central Iowa to impact the world for Christ. For their April 2019 Gala, the Des Moines Christian team knew they wanted to experiment with a new way to generate excitement and donations to reach their aggressive fundraising goal of $250,000.

"We were looking for a new way to engage the community beyond those who were going to be in the room," said Kristin Phillips, Director of Annual Giving for Des Moines Christian School. "With the flexibility of OneCause Ambassador Fundraising we were able to empower five couples in our family community to use their creativity and social networks to raise funds for programs they were passionate about in the 30 days leading up to our Gala. We set the tone for the Gala evening announcing the ambassadors had already raised $100,095, energizing the room and propelling us to our most successful Gala to date, raising more than $400,000."

About OneCause®

OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 5,000 organizations, well over 20,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $1.5 billion. Located in the marketing technology hub of Indianapolis, OneCause has been recognized on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies, received a TechPoint MIRA award for Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation, and is a five-time Stevie® Award winner for excellence and innovation in Customer Service.

