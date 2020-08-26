OneCause Named a Best Places to Work in Indiana Company for Second Consecutive Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising software, was again named one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana at a virtual awards ceremony on Monday, August 24. The organization was recognized among the top 15 employers in the medium company category, those with between 75 and 249 U.S. employees.

"OneCause is a collection of amazing individuals with a shared passion for building a better tomorrow through our technology and the nonprofits we serve. It's especially rewarding to see our efforts recognized for the second year in a row by Best Places to Work in Indiana," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause.

The Best Places to Work in Indiana is a survey and awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the area's best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. This is the 15th year for the annual program created by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group.

"Now more than ever, it's important for companies to maintain a safe, supportive work environment, where employees can continue to thrive and feel valued whether they're in-person or remote," added Johns. "We remain committed to promoting our company values and seek to make continuous improvements to our benefits, culture, professional development and virtual workspaces."

To determine the Best Places to Work in Indiana, companies from across the state entered a two-part survey process. The first aspect consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience and accounted for some 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Indiana program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkIN.com.

About OneCause®

OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 6,000 organizations, well over 20,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $2 billion. OneCause has been recognized on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies, is a TechPoint MIRA award winner for Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation and is a nine-time Stevie® Award winner for excellence and innovation in Customer Service.

