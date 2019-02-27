OneCause Opens Registration for Raise 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in mobile fundraising, announced today registration is now available for Raise 2019: The Event Fundraising Conference taking place in downtown Chicago on September 16-17, 2019.

In its third year, the annual fundraising conference presented by OneCause, brings together nonprofit fundraising professionals and industry thought leaders from across the country for two full-days of fundraising insights, networking and innovation. Raise offers a unique conference focused on interactive learning, collaborative sessions and skill development designed to help nonprofits reach new heights.

"We're taking Raise 2019 to a whole new level with expanded opportunities to help the nonprofit community shape the future of fundraising," said Karrie Wozniak, senior vice president of marketing for OneCause. "The Raise Conference is the highlight of our year, and we look forward to gathering in Chicago this September to share new paths to success, and together advance fundraising."

Attendees will have access to four learning tracks, keynote addresses, expo hall, and a variety of planned social and networking activities. Raise 2019 will feature more than 30 educational sessions focused on event and auction fundraising, peer-to-peer and social engagement, fundraising strategy, and technology.

Session proposals will be accepted through May 1. Event organizers encourage nonprofit professionals and industry leaders to submit session ideas around topics most impactful and innovative for the fundraising community. To suggest a session or speaker, go to https://www.onecause.com/raise/speakers/.

For more information and to register for the premiere event fundraising conference of the year, visit: https://www.onecause.com/raise/.

