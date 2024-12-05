Onecom Partners with Malwarebytes to Bring ThreatDown Cybersecurity Solutions to UK Organizations

Onecom enhances its managed security services with ThreatDown solutions to drive stronger business protection and growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onecom , the UK's leading business communications technology and IT provider, and Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today announced a new partnership through which Malwarebytes will provide its ThreatDown family of products to Onecom customers as a managed security service.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Malwarebytes, a leader in digital security. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing the most robust and effective security solutions available," said Andy Jane, CTO at Onecom. "Together, we will empower businesses to defend against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, ensuring their operations are secure and resilient. Strengthening our cybersecurity offering through strategic partnerships like this one with Malwarebytes is a key step towards safeguarding our customers' digital futures."

The partnership highlights ThreatDown's growth and continued dedication to the channel and providing MSPs and Partners with cutting-edge security solutions that simplify threat detection and response. ThreatDown is committed to helping partners enhance their service offerings, increase profitability, and protect their clients with confidence in an ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.

"Onecom's extensive experience in the telecommunications sector and commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to empower organizations with real-time protection," said Brian Kane, Senior Director of Global Channel and Alliances at Malwarebytes. "Together, we're enabling UK businesses to simplify their cybersecurity approach and make security accessible to all."

About Onecom

Onecom is the UK's leading business telephony and cloud communications provider, operating from regional offices across the UK. The company currently manages nearly 100,000 business organisations, delivering IT services, communications and unified solutions across fixed line voice, connectivity, and managed cloud to some of the UK's most dynamic companies. Its customers include Laithwaite's Wine, Yorkshire Building Society, Eurocamp and C.Hoare & Co. In 2019, it secured a funding package from mid-market private equity firm LDC and funds managed by Ares Management Corporation to help support organic and acquisitive growth. Recent awards include the Zoom Innovation Partner of the Year, Five9 EMEA Partner of the Year, for the second consecutive year in addition to being recognised as Vodafone Strategic Partner of the Year for the last fourteen years.

Onecom has its headquarters in Whiteley, Hampshire, and offices in Brighton, Bristol, Shoeburyness, Gloucester, Leeds, Gateshead, Glasgow, Telford, Belfast, Leicester, Swindon and Gurugram, India. www.onecom.co.uk

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com .

