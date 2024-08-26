OneD Battery Sciences Announces Successful Completion and Commissioning of SINANODE Pilot Manufacturing Plant

MOSES LAKE, Wash., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneD Battery Sciences ("OneD"), a leading developer of silicon anode materials, today announced the successful completion and commissioning of its SINANODE pilot production line in Moses Lake, Washington. This milestone marks an important step forward in scaling up the production of OneD's SINANODE materials for the global battery market.

SINANODE Pilot Manufacturing Plant in Moses Lake, WA

Over the past 12 months, the SINANODE Pilot construction project progressed through initial hires and start of construction design, to breaking ground in October '23, equipment installation in April '24, and startup and commissioning in July '24. This was achieved through intense collaboration between the OneD team, general contractor, Dahlgren Industrial, and various partners, including Advanced Material Solutions, Meier Architecture • Engineering, Royal HaskoningDHV, Grant County PUD, and CVD Equipment Corporation. Additionally, REC Silicon, our key silane supplier, has inspected and approved our bulk Silane off-loading station, which is critical for safe operation.

"Today's milestone showcases the result of excellent teamwork between our Operations team and our general contractor and its many subcontractors, and the training and support provided by the OneD R&D team from our Palo Alto headquarters," said Jan-Marc Luchies, Chief Operating Officer at OneD.

Initial production runs of SINANODE have demonstrated matching performance with the anode materials produced at OneD's R&D facility in Palo Alto, California.

"We have spent many years perfecting the SINANODE process steps to ensure that these steps can be transferred and scaled-up efficiently at other locations. Our customers are demanding that the process parameters that are optimized in Palo Alto can be used to produce larger quantities with documented consistent quality to support the stringent qualification program required by EV cell makers," said Yimin Zhu, Co-Founder, and Chief Technology Officer.

"Customers also want to verify the exceptionally attractive cost structure of our SINANODE process in a manufacturing environment, when applied to several types of EV-grade graphite anode materials from several suppliers. We are now scheduling visits to our Moses Lake plant with customers and partners and collecting data to showcase the key metrics," added Vincent Pluvinage, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer.

More details of OneD Battery Sciences and SINANODE Pilot Program can be found here.

About OneD Battery Sciences

OneD Battery Sciences is the developer of the SINANODE technology platform, the breakthrough technology that successfully adds nano-silicon to various carbon substrates, including artificial and natural graphite anode materials from EV-qualified suppliers. This increases the energy density & lowers the cost of EV batteries, enabling more affordable, longer range & faster charging EVs. Thanks to 15 years of innovations under Dr. Zhu's leadership, OneD can now leverage its extensive portfolio of over 220 issued patents worldwide, to license its battery supply chain partners and protect their investments in large-scale production facilities with an unrivaled IP freedom to operate. In September 2022, GM Ventures publicly announced an investment in OneD's series C financing, along with Volta Energy, a venture capital firm with deep expertise in material sciences and battery technologies.

SOURCE OneD Battery Sciences