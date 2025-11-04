Putailai New Energy Technology and OneD Battery Sciences Sign Joint Development Agreement to Advance Silicon Anode Materials

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneD Material Inc. (dba OneD Battery Sciences) and Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (Putailai) today announced they have entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to finalize product design and scale production of next-generation silicon-graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

Under the JDA, the companies will collaborate to finalize product designs and scale production, leveraging Putailai's established manufacturing capabilities and OneD's SINANODE technology.

Key aspects of the collaboration include:

Accelerating the path to high-volume production of low-cost carbon-silicon anode materials for lithium-ion battery cells, building on OneD's SINANODE® technology platform.





Leveraging a practical go-to-market model in which delivery to cell makers occurs through an established and large anode material supplier, enabling broad availability to the battery industry via a trusted supplier.





Jointly optimizing and scaling products, combining Putailai's leading carbon substrates with OneD's technology and process knowledge to improve performance and meet customer requirements across Asia, Europe, and the United States.

"Partnering with OneD supports our mission to provide advanced anode materials at scale," said Fang Liu, CEO of Putailai-Zichen. "By combining complementary capabilities, we expect to accelerate product scale and qualification and meet customers' performance and cost objectives."

"Through this agreement, we will combine OneD's SINANODE technology with Putailai's world-class graphite manufacturing to deliver higher energy density cells at affordable cost," said Jeff Chamberlain, CEO of OneD Battery Sciences. "Together, we're enabling a faster, more capital-efficient route to commercial silicon anode adoption. This relationship with Putailai is precisely what OneD envisioned from the beginning — a scalable model for broader industry collaboration and integration through well-respected, established suppliers"

The collaboration includes parallel workstreams for technology transfer, product tailoring, and a commercial-scale plan that can enable the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective anode products to key battery manufacturers, ensuring a clear path from development through strategic scaling to commercial adoption.

About Putailai:

PTL was established in November 2012 and successfully listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in November 2017. PTL has been serving the lithium-ion battery market, which is in the key industrial links related to clean energy, energy conservation, environmental protection and efficient energy storage. PTL is committed to becoming the world's leading supplier in lithium-ion battery industry and has been focusing on providing key materials and comprehensive automation solutions.

About OneD Battery Sciences:

OneD Battery Sciences is the developer of the SINANODE® technology platform, the breakthrough technology that successfully adds nano-silicon to various carbon substrates, including artificial and natural graphite anode materials from EV-qualified suppliers. This material increases the energy density & lowers the cost of EV batteries, enabling more affordable, longer range & faster charging EVs. OneD is now enabling partners to leverage its extensive patent portfolio of over 220 issued patents worldwide, on a path to large scale production of OneD's silicon anode technology.

