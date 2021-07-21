OneD Battery Sciences Taps Marketing Industry Veteran Steven Addis as Chief Marketing Officer

In June 2021, the company unveiled SINANODE, the breakthrough nanowire technology allowing manufacturers to build an EV battery with more silicon – a longtime challenge for the industry. Using OneD's patented SINANODE step greatly improves the battery's performance and range, while reducing charge time, cost and carbon footprint, delivering on the promise of a next generation battery ready for the 2025 production year.

"I am incredibly excited to join OneD as the company aims to redefine the EV battery. The opportunity to lead not only an education campaign, but a true shift in consumer understanding of the electric vehicle, is one I commit to wholeheartedly," said Steven Addis, CMO of OneD Battery Sciences. "In the years ahead, the EV industry is going to reshape the way people live their daily lives, and battery advances will be key to consumers' purchase decisions. SINANODE is not just a step in the battery manufacturing supply chains, but a significant differentiator relevant to car buyers as their EV choices expand."

With over 30 years of brand strategy and marketing expertise, Addis has focused on brands that stimulate positive change in the world. While leading his brand strategy & design firm, Addis Group, his team spent over a decade working with Intel, shaping the messaging and design of Intel's flagship processor brands as well as continually evolving the Intel Inside brand. In addition, Steven's agency helped create a brand for the early electric vehicle maverick, Better Place. This foray into the EV space confirmed Addis' view that the wide adoption of sustainable mobility is a critical step in the future of the planet.

"We are at a turning point for the auto industry. Consumers are embracing the value of EVs and putting pressure on OEMs to deliver quickly," said Vincent Pluvinage, CEO of OneD Battery Sciences. "Steven has a tremendous amount of experience in marketing that drives consumer demand, and we're excited to leverage his expertise to tell our story and lead audiences to understand the critical role silicon plays in the future of EVs, similar to its impact on computing and communications."

Addis can also be credited with leading brand design, perception, and marketing for some of today's biggest consumer companies, including: Plenty®, Kashi®, Pepsi®, 24 Hour Fitness®, Shutterfly®, DuPont®, Sephora® and Pottery Barn Kids®.

More details of OneD Battery Sciences and SINANODE can be found here .

About OneD Battery Sciences

OneD Battery Sciences is the creator of SINANODE, the breakthrough technology that successfully adds more energy-dense silicon into the anodes of EV batteries. Formerly OneD Material, the company operates a SINANODE pilot production program to support the development of advanced electrochemical cells and the production scale-up of its industrial partners. In 2013, OneD Battery Sciences acquired Nanosys' nanowire technologies (SINANODE) and its Palo Alto R&D activities. Today, the Palo Alto-based company has over 200 granted patents and applications in large scale anode production and next generation EV battery designs.

SOURCE OneD Battery Sciences

Related Links

https://onedsinanode.com/

