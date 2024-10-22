OneDigital Introduces Impact Studio

Latest offering simplifies the complexity of benefits program decision making, equipping employers with tools to control costs while optimizing their health, benefits, and retirement investments.

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDigital, the nation's leading insurance brokerage, financial services, and HR consulting firm, today announced the induction of Impact Studio, a centralized platform that equips companies with real-time visibility and heightened control over their organization's total spending across health & benefits, retirement, wages, and salaries, and maximizes employer spending by aligning investment to benchmarking and employee value.

Impact Studio

With people leaving jobs at historic rates, businesses need a comprehensive total rewards strategy that helps them retain and attract top talent. Impact Studio is designed to empower businesses with the confidence to make forward-thinking decisions regarding their total rewards packages for employees. By integrating medical, ancillary, stop loss and retirement benchmarking tools with other functionalities such as claims utilization and employee value perception insights, Impact Studio gives OneDigital consultants and their clients greater visibility into their benefits programs, enabling the ability to control costs and drive impact for their employees.

"For years, OneDigital has empowered our clients to optimize their workforce spending, addressing what is often their most significant investment. However, many organizations are still relying on fragmented systems, making it challenging to achieve a unified view of their human capital strategy," said Wes Cowen, National Vice President of Client Success at OneDigital. "With our latest solution, we're integrating data across these disparate tools to deliver a comprehensive perspective on people investments, enabling business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions with greater confidence.

Impact Studio is rolling out to select OneDigital markets now and will be available to other clients beginning in Q2 2024. To Learn more about OneDigital's Impact Studio, visit: https://www.onedigital.com/impact-studio/

About OneDigital

OneDigital's team of fierce advocates helps businesses and individuals achieve their aspirations of health, success and financial security. Our insurance, financial services and HR platform provides personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for our culture of caring, OneDigital's teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. More than 100,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on our teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management advice provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. For more information, visit onedigital.com

Media Contact: Chelsea McKenna, [email protected]

SOURCE OneDigital