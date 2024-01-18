OneDigital to Sponsor PGA TOUR Golfer Vince Whaley

Multi-year deal marks the brand's first sports sponsorship and will drive brand awareness through ongoing expansion

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDigital, a leading insurance brokerage, financial services and HR consulting firm, today announced an exciting new multi-year partnership with PGA TOUR professional Vince Whaley. The sponsorship deal represents the brand's entrance into sports sponsorship, poised to drive brand awareness through ongoing expansion.

Vince Whaley, who joined the PGA TOUR in 2020, has participated in 86 events with five top 10 finishes and 16 top 25 finishes. Vince turned pro in 2017 after graduating from Georgia Tech and currently resides in Alpharetta.

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Vince Whaley of the United States plays a shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club debuting his latest sponsor, OneDigital, represented on his hat.
"Vince's unwavering commitment to success on and off the course seamlessly aligns with the OneDigital brand," said Allyson Smith, Senior Vice President of Marketing at OneDigital. "A natural extension of our growing platform of solutions for businesses and individuals, we're confident this partnership aligns with our broader vision of assisting millions of Americans in their pursuit of health, success and financial security. Vince is the perfect partner to represent our brand and mission."

"I'm excited to join forces with a reputable national brand whose mission of driving equitable financial outcomes aligns deeply with my passion and values," said Whaley. "Teaming up with partners like OneDigital will play a pivotal role in paving the way for my success, unlocking crucial pathways for development, and propelling me to new heights."

Whaley's partnership will include engagement and social opportunities with OneDigital's employer clients and partners across the country. The OneDigital logo will appear on Whaley's hat at all PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour events throughout the professional golf calendar, including the PGA Championship.

About OneDigital

OneDigital's team of fierce advocates helps businesses and individuals achieve their aspirations of health, success and financial security. Our insurance brokerage and financial services platform provides personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for our culture of caring, OneDigital's teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. More than 75,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on our teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management advice provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. For more information, visit onedigital.com.

