OneDigital Welcomes Creative Business Resources in Phoenix

Acquisition Expands OneDigital's Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Practice in West Region

ATLANTA, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDigital, the nation's leading insurance brokerage, financial services and HR consulting firm, has acquired Creative Business Resources (CBR), an HR outsourcing leader in Phoenix, Arizona. This acquisition underscores OneDigital's commitment to converging benefits, HR, retirement, payroll and other essential business functions through its PEO platforms for small and midsized businesses.

With 30+ years of experience, Creative Business Resources is a leading provider of customized outsourced human resources, employee benefits, retirement plans, risk management and payroll services to small-to-medium-sized businesses throughout the Southwest. The addition of CBR expands the OneDigital Resourcing Edge portfolio to the Arizona area.

OneDigital Welcomes Creative Business Resources to PEO Roster Post this

"We're thrilled to welcome Michael to our management team as we expand our PEO solutions within the western region. Together with the entire Creative Business Resources team, OneDigital's fast-growing PEO solution will continue to serve SMBs with unmatched expertise and innovation. This partnership marks a significant step forward, solidifying OneDigital Resourcing Edge's position in the PEO marketplace," commented Ted Crawford, President of OneDigital Resourcing Edge.

Michael Tope, CBR's founder, promotes an internal culture that values and rewards subject matter expertise, transparency in all communications, and team members who take personal responsibility for their actions and the resulting outcomes. Tope joined OneDigital Resourcing Edge as its West Region Vice President. In addition, over 40 CBR employees in Phoenix and Idaho Falls have joined the OneDigital team.

"Within the dynamic framework of the OneDigital Resourcing Edge solution, we are empowered with the resources to expand our portfolio of offerings for our clients," commented Michael Tope, President & CEO, CBR. "We have found a great partnership with the OneDigital team and are excited to contribute to the growth of its PEO solution for the company's base of SMBs. The key criteria in the selection of a partner were to find a firm with similar values and a desire to have a west region service center while retaining our team to support their proven organic growth success."

About OneDigital

OneDigital's team of fierce advocates helps businesses and individuals achieve their aspirations of health, success and financial security. Our insurance, financial services and HR platform provides personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for our culture of caring, OneDigital's teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. More than 75,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on our teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management advice provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. For more information, visit onedigital.com

About Creative Business Resources

Founded in 1998, Creative Business Resources is a leading provider of customized outsourced human resources, retirement services, risk management and payroll services to clients in the Southwest. For more information, visit cbri.com.

Media Contact: Chelsea McKenna

[email protected]

SOURCE OneDigital