OneDigital Welcomes Lyons HR, LLC and Extends PEO Practice to Southeast Region

Fourth PEO Acquisition Announcement in 2024

ATLANTA, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDigital, the nation's leading insurance brokerage, financial services and HR consulting firm, has acquired Lyons HR, LLC (Lyons HR), a professional employer organization (PEO) and HR Management company headquartered in Florence, AL, with 7 other locations in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida. Lyons HR's clients have over 15,000 worksite employees and this strategic acquisition allows OneDigital to extend its OneDigital Resourcing Edge PEO solution to its Southeast Region, which excels in its employee benefits, retirement plan services, wealth management and property and casualty insurance offerings.

With more than two decades of experience, Lyons HR provides comprehensive HR management solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, helping them to operate more efficiently, drive performance, control HR and staffing costs, increase profitability, and mitigate risk through a disciplined and strategic approach to workforce management. The Lyons team serves as a seamless extension to its clients' businesses by providing training, policy development, payroll management, benefits, HR, tax administration, regulatory compliance assistance, and more.

"Today marks a significant milestone for OneDigital's PEO solution, said Ted Crawford, President of OneDigital Resourcing Edge. With the acquisition of Lyons HR, we are not only expanding our nationwide footprint but bringing our unique offerings to small and medium-sized businesses in a region known for its people's entrepreneurial spirit. I am pleased to welcome a talented team that shares our vision. Together, we'll continue to deliver exceptional HR solutions and empower businesses to thrive."

Winning ClearlyRated's Best of HR Services® Award for service excellence and with a Net Promoter®️ Score twice as high than the industry average, the 76-member Lyons team will continue to personally serve their valued clients.

"Our unwavering commitment to client service aligns perfectly with the OneDigital team's values. We're thrilled that our clients will now benefit from OneDigital's enhanced high-touch services, while maintaining their familiar Lyons contact points," commented Bill Lyons, Founder and Executive Chairman, Lyons HR.

Experiencing robust momentum, OneDigital is making strides in the PEO space. The firm's current and future growth will be fueled by both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, without losing sight of its core values, a strong organizational culture and a client-first philosophy.

About OneDigital

OneDigital's team of fierce advocates helps businesses and individuals achieve their aspirations of health, success and financial security. Our insurance, financial services and HR platform provides personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for our culture of caring, OneDigital's teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. More than 75,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on our teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management advice provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. For more information, visit onedigital.

About Lyons HR, LLC

Founded in 1995 in Florence, Alabama with ten operation centers, Lyons HR serves hundreds of clients and thousands of workplace employees across the United States. Lyons HR provides comprehensive HR management solutions ranging from payroll and tax administration, employee benefits, HR consulting, regulatory compliance, risk management, and recruiting for small and medium-sized businesses. Lyons is accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC), a distinction earned by only about 5 percent of all PEOs. For more information, visit lyonshr.com.

