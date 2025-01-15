OneDigital Welcomes Nonprofit HR, Expanding Capabilities for the Social Impact Sector

Uniting Expertise to Impact Human Resources, Insurance, and Financial Services for Mission-Driven Organizations

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDigital, a leading insurance brokerage, financial services, and HR consulting firm today announced a transformative expansion of its platform, aimed at transforming the social impact sector through its acquisition of Nonprofit HR Solutions (Nonprofit HR). This partnership marks OneDigital's first sector-focused expansion, designed to deliver tailored solutions that empower mission-driven organizations to thrive.

Founded in 2000 by President & CEO, Lisa Brown Alexander, Nonprofit HR is the country's leading and oldest firm focused exclusively on the HR needs of the social sector, including nonprofits, associations, social enterprises, and other mission-driven organizations. Recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation, Nonprofit HR's highly credentialed team brings decades of expertise in organizational strategy, HR outsourcing, total rewards and search, along with a profound understanding of the nonprofit sector's unique people management challenges.

"With Nonprofit HR joining the OneDigital team, we are embarking on a transformative journey in the social impact space," said Mike Sullivan, Chief Growth Officer at OneDigital. "Nonprofits employ nearly 12 million people nationwide, making them the third-largest employment sector in the country. Attracting Nonprofit HR's deeply networked and highly credentialed cadre of talent, and their profound understanding of the nonprofit sector's unique challenges, combined with OneDigital's integrated solutions across employee benefits, retirement and financial planning, creates immediate value for the client communities both firms serve today."

Both firms will also celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2025, making this partnership particularly special. Prior to the partnership, each brought distinct nonprofit-focused expertise to the table—Nonprofit HR with its unparalleled knowledge of the full talent management lifecycle and organizational strategy, and OneDigital with its expansive capabilities in employee benefits, risk management, HR consulting, retirement and financial planning. Together, this partnership represents a pivotal step in OneDigital's strategic evolution toward industry-specific solutions, creating a unified platform uniquely positioned to better serve the diverse and complex needs of nonprofit organizations nationwide.

"For nearly 25 years, Nonprofit HR has proudly stood as a trailblazer in reimagining how mission-driven organizations approach their people and talent strategies," said Lisa Brown Alexander, President & CEO of Nonprofit HR Solutions. "As a leader dedicated to advancing social sector impact, I am excited to embark on this next chapter with OneDigital. This partnership amplifies our ability to deliver innovative, impactful solutions to nonprofits and social impact organizations across the country. By combining our deep sector expertise with OneDigital's expansive capabilities, we are creating a powerful platform to better serve our clients and drive meaningful change for the communities and missions we are privileged to support."

This partnership not only unites Nonprofit HR's social impact expertise with OneDigital's comprehensive capabilities but also exemplifies a cornerstone of OneDigital's DEI&B growth strategy. By prioritizing partnerships with women- and minority-owned businesses, OneDigital underscores its commitment to fostering diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging across its platform. This integration not only enhances the solutions available to mission-driven organizations—such as executive search and workforce strategy—but also reaffirms both companies' dedication to creating meaningful impact within the communities they serve.

About OneDigital:

OneDigital's team of fierce advocates helps businesses and individuals achieve their aspirations of health, success and financial security. Our insurance, financial services and HR platform provides personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for our culture of caring, OneDigital's teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. More than 100,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on our teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management advice provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. For more information, visit onedigital.com.

About Nonprofit HR:

Founded by CEO, Lisa Brown, in 2000 and based in Washington, D.C, Nonprofit HR is a leading human resources firm focused exclusively on the talent management needs of the social sector, including nonprofits, associations, social enterprises and other mission-driven organizations. Nonprofit HR is a full-service consulting firm that supports organizations throughout the entire people management lifecycle. With 25 years of dedicated experience, Nonprofit HR offers a comprehensive suite of services and cross-functional solutions which include people and organizational strategy, executive and professional search, HR outsourcing, and total rewards. For more information visit, nonprofithr.com.

