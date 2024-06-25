OneDigital Welcomes PayCheck Connection in Coeur d'Alene, ID

Fourth PEO Acquisition Announced in 2024

ATLANTA, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDigital, the nation's leading insurance brokerage, financial services and HR consulting firm, has acquired PayCheck Connection, a professional employer organization (PEO) and HR Management company in Coeur d'Alene, ID. This strategic acquisition allows OneDigital to expand its OneDigital Resourcing Edge PEO solution, servicing over 60,000 worksite employees, to its Northwest market, which provides employee benefits and pharmacy consulting, retirement plan services, wealth management, HR consulting, property and casualty insurance, and Medicare offerings.

Founded in 2006 and based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Paycheck Connection is a turnkey business outsourcing solution, helping clients improve their business performance with services that include payroll, HR management, workers' compensation, payroll tax management, and compliance. Paycheck Connection's client base is diverse, ranging from medical and tech firms to restaurants, and the construction and forestry industries.

"Expanding into Idaho is indeed an exciting move for OneDigital, aligning with our Pacific Northwest growth strategy," said Ted Crawford, President of OneDigital Resourcing Edge. "Paycheck Connection has an impressive brand name and a loyal client base, which makes this collaboration even more promising. As we eagerly anticipate future opportunities, we strive to become the preferred partner for small to medium-sized business owners, offering exceptional value and tailored solutions to help them thrive."

Maintaining most clients for over 15 years, Paycheck Connection's long-lasting relationships result from their commitment to ensuring their clients' business success. The dedicated Paycheck Connection 13-member team will continue directly servicing their clients in adjacent roles with OneDigital.

Jacklyn Holovka and Carolyn Schultz, co-principals of PayCheck Connection, jointly stated, "As businesses expand and face complex compliance requirements, we are confident that together with OneDigital we will be uniquely positioned to help clients tackle upcoming challenges. We view this as a tremendous growth opportunity and eagerly anticipate collaborating with the OneDigital team to enhance their market leadership."

OneDigital is experiencing robust momentum in the PEO space with the recent additions of Lyons HR, Creative Business Resources, and JMA Human Resource Management. The firm's current and future growth will be fueled by both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, without losing sight of its core values, a strong organizational culture and a client-first philosophy.

About OneDigital

OneDigital's team of fierce advocates helps businesses and individuals achieve their aspirations of health, success and financial security. Our insurance, financial services and HR platform provides personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for our culture of caring, OneDigital's teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. More than 100,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on our teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management advice provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. For more information, visit onedigital.com.

About PayCheck Connection

PayCheck Connection was founded in 2006 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The team at PayCheck Connection has maintained clients from medical and tech firms to restaurants and the construction and forestry industries. PayCheck Connection helps clients improve business performance with an outsourcing solution to save clients time and money. For more information, visit paycheckconnection.com.

