OneDirectory Ranked #1 for Mid-Market Usability in G2 Org Chart Reports

Customer reviews place OneDirectory as the top org chart software option for mid-market companies that need an interactive, usable org chart platform.

DUBLIN, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDirectory, a leading employee directory and org chart platform, today announced it has been ranked #1 in the Mid-Market Usability Index for Org Chart in G2's Summer 2026 Reports.

The recognition builds on OneDirectory's Spring 2026 G2 momentum and reinforces its position among top org chart software mid-market organizations looking for tools employees can actually use.

OneDirectory ranked #1 in the Mid-Market Usability Index for Org Chart in G2's Summer 2026 Reports. OneDirectory Org Chart Software

For many companies, org charts still live in static documents, outdated HR systems, or spreadsheets that are almost always behind. That creates a simple but painful problem. Employees cannot easily see who does what, who reports to whom, or how teams fit together.

OneDirectory was built to solve that problem with live, searchable, and easy-to-use org charts that help employees understand the business without needing training or admin support.

"Being ranked #1 for Mid-Market Usability is a proud moment for our team because usability is at the heart of OneDirectory," said Greg Bennett, COO at OneDirectory. "We're helping companies turn employee data into a living map of the organization, with employee directory software and interactive org charts that stay up to date automatically. The goal is simple: help people find who they need, understand how teams connect, and see how the business fits together."

In addition to the #1 Mid-Market Usability ranking, OneDirectory earned six badges in G2's Summer 2026 Org Chart reports:

Best Usability — Mid-Market

Easiest To Use

Easiest To Use — Mid-Market

Easiest To Do Business With

Easiest To Do Business With — Mid-Market

Fastest Implementation — Mid-Market

"Only about 10% of all vendors on G2 typically earn a spot in our quarterly Market Reports—making OneDirectory's recognition a true accomplishment," said Eric Gilpin, President, GTM at G2. "This honor reflects the strong satisfaction of OneDirectory's customers and the trust buyers place in G2's data-driven methodology."

The recognition reflects customer feedback across usability, ease of use, implementation, and vendor experience. For mid-market organizations, those areas are often connected. A tool that is difficult to roll out rarely becomes part of everyday work. A tool that is hard to navigate quickly becomes another system employees avoid.

OneDirectory's org chart software helps companies visualize reporting lines, search for employees, explore teams, open employee profiles, and keep people data aligned through Microsoft 365. It is designed for organizations that need clearer workforce visibility without adding more manual work for HR or IT.

"As companies grow, the org chart becomes more than a diagram," Bennett added. "It becomes part of how people understand the business. That is why usability is not a small feature. It is the difference between software people use and software people ignore."

For organizations comparing top org chart software, OneDirectory's G2 Summer 2026 recognition offers independent customer validation across the areas that matter most: usability, ease of use, fast implementation, and a simpler experience working with the vendor.

To learn more, visit: https://www.onedirectory.com/

About OneDirectory

OneDirectory helps companies turn employee data into a living map of the organization.

The platform brings together employee profiles, people search, team visibility, and interactive org charts so employees can understand who people are, where they sit, who they report to, and how teams connect.

For growing and distributed organizations, OneDirectory improves workforce visibility, reduces manual admin, and creates a clearer view of how the business fits together. It helps HR, IT, and business leaders move beyond static org charts and scattered employee data toward a more connected, transparent workplace.

Media Contact:

Greg Bennett

+1 205-622-1140

[email protected]

SOURCE OneDirectory