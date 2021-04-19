Onegevity and EmbodyBio Announce Collaboration to Explore Brain Health

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onegevity (a division of Thorne HealthTech), a health intelligence company with a proprietary, multi-omic platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to map, integrate, and understand the billions of dynamic and biological features that showcase the state of an individual's health, and EmbodyBio, a startup company at the forefront of 'digital twin' technology, today announced a new collaboration aimed at creating next-generation capabilities to advance brain health.

This collaboration will utilize a new computational systems physiology model of brain health that incorporates data from hundreds of scientific publications and combines them to simulate disease processes across the adult lifespan. It will also generate proprietary modeling solutions by Onegevity, starting in Alzheimer's disease and expanding to other neurodegenerative diseases, which may be applied in other disease-focused research for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Onegevity and EmbodyBio believe this collaboration will fuel deeper personalization in the wellness space for products aimed at brain health, including those manufactured by Thorne, the health technology company under the Thorne HealthTech umbrella that provides supplement and testing solutions to consumers, healthcare professionals, and professional athletes and sports teams.

"We believe that in order to understand and effectively treat chronic disease you must first understand wellness and be able to quantify the processes that maintain the body's wellbeing," says Dr. Nathan Price, CEO of Onegevity. "Our approach is to build models of homeostasis and feedback networks that maintain our health and to interrogate these networks through the use of multi-omics. We have found that building such models of health can guide and enrich our understanding of how to enhance health at the individual level, while also proving invaluable to discovering both how disease arises and how it might be treated."

"At EmbodyBio we are leveraging almost three decades of experience in computational systems physiology, combined with recent innovations in Bayesian machine learning," says Tom Paterson, CEO of EmbodyBio. "Through tight integration of these two analytical domains and working with Onegevity, we can bridge the gap between multi-system physiology models and multi-omic datasets. The approach is revealing deep insights on dyshomeostasis and disease progression at the population and individual patient levels."

These exciting developments will push Onegevity forward in three key areas. First, these new capabilities have the potential to enable the company to expand upon the already extensive brain health product offerings of Thorne using the Onegevity Discovery platform. Second, this collaboration will build 'digital twins' of individual patients and simulate across this variability to point towards personalized approaches to improving brain health for each person over time, using Onegevity Health Intelligence. Third, these models can be used in B2B collaborations with pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotechnology companies to support the development of next-generation therapies aimed at Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Dr. Nathan Price will address how the collective work of both companies has been applied to Alzheimer's disease in the opening plenary session of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Alzheimer's Research Summit on April 19, 2021. NIH Alzheimer's Research Summit brings together a multi-stakeholder community with the goal of accelerating the development of effective, disease-modifying, and palliative therapies for the cognitive and neuropsychiatric symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. If you are interested in watching the session, it is open to the public and can be found here: https://www.nia.nih.gov/2021-alzheimers-summit . The video will also be archived for later viewing for those who are interested.

About Onegevity

Onegevity is a health intelligence company with a proprietary, multi-omic platform that leverages AI and machine learning to map, integrate and understand the billions of dynamic and biological features that showcase the state of an individual's health. Onegevity offers a B2B solution for clinical research organizations (CROs), and the pharmaceutical and nutritional supplements industries. By combining proprietary AI models with one of the world's largest multi-omics databases, Onegevity helps to develop new nutritional and pharmaceutical products and enhance or repurpose existing drugs and compounds for new and innovative uses, at faster speeds and with higher efficiency.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing the world's most innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. Thorne HealthTech is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Thorne HealthTech's unique, vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.

About EmbodyBio

Embody Biosciences is a pioneer in developing digital twin platforms for precision medicine, precision wellness, and biopharmaceutical research. EmbodyBio collaborates with leading academic institutions in the analysis of longitudinal multiomic datasets to identify and characterize analytes for inputs to their digital twin platforms. Through B2B partnerships, EmbodyBio offers their API-driven platforms to provide predictive analytics for our partner's research activities and physician- and consumer-oriented applications. The EmbodyBio Brain Health and Neurodegeneration digital twin platform is the current focus of the company with applications in healthy aging, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, and Multiple Sclerosis.

