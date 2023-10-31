O'Neil Digital Solutions Appoints David J. Blanton as Chief Executive Officer

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Neil Digital Solutions Inc. (O'Neil), a distinguished leader of data-driven customer communications management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David J. Blanton as its new Chief Executive Officer.

David J. Blanton joins O'Neil with an impressive track record, having most recently served as Senior Vice President of Cloud, Infrastructure & Security at Cognizant. He has also held pivotal leadership roles at Atos, Unisys Corporation, and other renowned technology services firms.

This strategic appointment underscores O'Neil's commitment to its growth strategy, grounded in technology expertise, data analytics, and a dedication to innovation in customer communications.

The company continues to solidify its footprint as a thought leader, with enhanced technology that improves the customer experience (CX) and achieves digital transformation for their clients. In the current year, O'Neil will deliver over 5 billion digital document pages and orchestrate more than 400 million crucial communication events enhancing customer experiences and driving digital transformation for clients.

W. Scott O'Neil, O'Neil Chairman, remarked, "Our services touch the lives of millions of individuals and their families daily. David brings decades of technology expertise, product development acumen, and transformational leadership to drive our growth in the right direction."

In his new capacity, David J. Blanton will be entrusted with spearheading the strategic growth and direction of O'Neil. He expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to contribute to the continued growth of O'Neil's six-decade legacy of excellence in data, data analytics, and management, which positions us as an industry pacesetter. I look forward to building upon the remarkable achievements already realized by the company and ushering in the next momentous chapter in our history."

About Us

O'Neil Digital Solutions (O'Neil) is a leader in data-driven, customer communications management solutions. Forward thinking, resourceful, and nimble, the company is renowned for their ONEsuite© software platform, an industry-leading solution that helps clients execute extensive mass-communications projects in every delivery channel. O'Neil possesses a comprehensive spectrum of technical capabilities supported by the latest AI innovations, which has proven vital in facilitating digital transformations and a better overall customer experience.

O'Neil, a privately held entity and a constituent of the O'Neil Family of Companies, commemorates its 50th Anniversary this year, while the O'Neil family marks its 60th Anniversary. Founded by the late William J. O'Neil in 1963, the O'Neil family legacy epitomizes innovation, data-driven focus, technology prowess, and entrepreneurial spirit.

