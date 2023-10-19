O'Neil Digital Solutions Revolutionizes Customer Experience & Customer Communications with the Launch of ONEsuite 4.0

Cutting-edge AI-powered platform elevates customer communication and experience management to unprecedented levels.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Neil Digital Solutions, a trailblazer in customer experience and communication solutions, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking ONEsuite version 4.0. This latest release provides as self-service solution for clients to transform customer engagement by seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, empowering businesses to create, manage and deliver unparalleled personalized communications and experiences.

O'Neil Digital Solutions

Companies that master customer satisfaction and loyalty elevate their brand above rivals, securing repeat business and cultivating a robust customer base. By prioritizing superior customer interactions, organizations can harness increased customer lifetime value and revenue growth.

The Power of ONEsuite 4.0

O'Neil Digital Solutions is at the forefront of innovation with the release of ONEsuite 4.0, an all-encompassing CCM/CX platform designed to enable client self-service in an end-to-end workflow. This cutting-edge solution integrates advanced AI technology, unlocking the potential for businesses to deliver seamless, engaging, and deeply personalized experiences like never before.

Mark Rosson, O'Neil's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing explains, "ONEsuite 4.0 empowers customers to have complete control of their entire customer communication process, including data management, AI driven data analytics, journey orchestration, document creation, multi-channel delivery, and comprehensive reporting". Mark notes, "The infusion of AI augments these capabilities, empowering businesses to anticipate customer needs, automate processes, and provide personalized content that drives higher engagement and satisfaction".

Embracing the Future of Customer Communication Management

O'Neil Digital Solutions' integration of AI technology into ONEsuite platform marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of customer communication management. By embedding practical AI use cases into their platform, the company empowers businesses to deliver exceptional, efficient, and tailored customer experiences that meet the demands of the digital era.

ONEsuite 4.0 represents a transformative step in how businesses connect and engage with their customers. By leveraging the power of AI, O'Neil enables companies to forge deeper connections, drive loyalty, and ultimately thrive in a dynamic market.

As AI continues to advance, ONEsuite stands as a testament to O'Neil Digital Solutions' commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. In an era where superior customer experiences set the stage for success, ONEsuite paves the way for organizations to excel in a fiercely competitive landscape.

About O'Neil Digital Solutions

For the past 50 years, O'Neil Digital Solutions, a division of William O'Neil Companies, has been a recognized leader in technology-driven, marketing communication services. Forward-thinking, resourceful, and nimble, O'Neil Digital Solutions specializes in Customer Communication Management (CCM) and provides solutions for Customer Experience Management (CXM) for the Healthcare, Insurance, and Financial Services industries. Its innovative solution, ONEsuite, is a robust CCM/CXM platform that supports every stakeholder throughout the client's enterprise.

For more information about ONEsuite 4.0 and its transformative AI capabilities, please visit www.oneildigitalsolutions.com or email [email protected].

