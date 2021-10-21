O'Neil Digital Solutions Secures Leadership Position in Aspire's CCM-CXM Service Provider Leaderboard

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Neil Digital Solutions, the nation's leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience (CX), is pleased to announce their position as a leader in the CCM-CXM Service Provider Aspire Leaderboard, a dynamic, digital-first, positioning grid that ranks service providers across the CCM and CXM industries.

Aspire Leaderboard

The Aspire Leaderboard helps enterprises analyze both CCM technology vendors and Service Providers based on their capabilities and vision. It provides a rich and relevant vendor evaluation experience for companies, particularly new buyers within line-of-business functions and marketing roles.

O'Neil's leaderboard position is based on an evaluation of strength of strategic direction and strength of capability.

O'Neil offers a comprehensive end-to-end CXM solution which relies on extensive data analysis to optimize the accuracy and impact of communications. The provider's 60-year legacy is steeped in collecting, aggregating, and analyzing data in order to apply the intelligence and insight it provides. O'Neil's history as an investment management and data research company grants it a unique perspective on consumer behavior and a distinctive skillset in predictive analytics. O'Neil Digital Solutions harnesses that expertise and brings it to bear throughout a CXM platform (ONEsuite) that is engineered to influence consumer action through customer communications.

"With its ONEsuite solution, O'Neil Digital Solutions combines strong execution in CCM with the ability to drive towards its overall CX vision. With a third of its 1,000 employees working in IT alongside an experienced team of data scientists, the provider has proven it has what it takes to help its customer successfully transform static, outbound print-centric communications into omni-channel experiences that drive higher business value. Businesses managing high-volume member communications, plan participants, or other regulated communications, and those having issues with evolving their best-of-breed internal infrastructure to facilitate their evolving customer needs should consider an end-to-end provider like O'Neil." - Aspire

About O'Neil Digital Solutions

O'Neil Digital Solutions, a division of William O'Neil Companies, has been a recognized leader in technology-driven, marketing communication services for nearly five decades. Forward-thinking, resourceful, and nimble, O'Neil Digital Solutions specializes in Customer Communication Management (CCM) and provides solutions for Customer Experience Management (CXM) for the Healthcare, Insurance, and Financial Services industries. Its innovative solution, ONEsuite, is a robust CCM/CXM platform that supports every stakeholder throughout the client's enterprise.

For more information, visit: www.oneildigitalsolutions.com, call 1-310-448-6400, or email [email protected].

Aspire Disclaimer

The Aspire Leaderboard™ is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire's consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, service provider, product or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard. For tailored RFP support please contact the Aspire team here.

About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with technology providers, service providers, enterprises and investors to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com.

