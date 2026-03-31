Oneisall Launches Ease S1, a Smart Litter Box Built to Solve the Hidden Cleaning Problems of Automation

Featuring EaseClean technology and an open-top design, the Ease S1 addresses common pain points in maintenance, safety and feline comfort.

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oneisall, a global leader in intelligent pet technology, today announced the launch of the Ease S1 Self-Cleaning Litter Box, designed to address the often-overlooked challenges of deep cleaning and maintenance in automated litter boxes.

While many self-cleaning litter boxes reduce daily scooping, they can still be difficult to deep clean and maintain. Developed in response to consumer feedback, the Ease S1 features a modular, easy-to-sanitize design intended to reduce hidden waste buildup, simplify disassembly and create a more cat-friendly experience.

"Most self-cleaning litter boxes solve daily scooping, but create new challenges when it comes to deep cleaning," said Tony Tang, Chief Product Officer at Oneisall. "The Ease S1 was designed not just to automate, but to eliminate the hidden mess that pet owners struggle to reach and clean."

Designed for True Cleanability

The Ease S1 introduces EaseClean technology through a modular design that allows users to easily remove and clean all key waste-contact components, making deep cleaning faster and more effective. A full-cover litter pad and stainless-steel litter guard help reduce urine leakage, dust accumulation and waste buildup in hard-to-reach areas.

A More Comfortable Experience for Cats

The product also features an open-top design that supports more natural litter behavior and may help reduce stress for cats that are uncomfortable in enclosed spaces. The unit offers a cabin that is 32% larger than standard models and accommodates cats weighing up to 30 pounds, making it suitable for larger breeds or multi-cat households.

Enhanced Safety and Everyday Convenience

For convenience, the Ease S1 includes an 11L waste bin and is designed to support up to 14 days of maintenance-free use. A dedicated tracking mat further helps contain litter and improve cleanup around the box.

To address safety concerns commonly associated with automated litter boxes, the Ease S1 is equipped with nine precision sensors, including radar, weight, infrared and motor monitoring. The cleaning cycle automatically pauses when a cat approaches and resumes only after the pet has safely moved away.

The system is compatible with multiple litter types, including bentonite and mineral litter, with an optional 12 mm baffle for tofu or mixed litter. Its precision cleaning algorithm is designed to save up to 30% on litter.

Pricing and Availability

The Oneisall Ease S1 Self-Cleaning Litter Box will be available beginning March 31, 2026, through oneisall.com and Amazon. The product carries an MSRP of $229.99 and will be offered at a launch price of $199.99 for a limited time.

About Oneisall

Founded in 2012, Oneisall is a global pet technology brand focused on building a one-stop ecosystem of smart pet care products. Since 2018, its grooming kits have ranked among the top sellers in the U.S. market. The company continues to expand across grooming, feeding, waste management, and air purification, with a focus on improving everyday pet care.

Multimedia Materials Available: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12tMznI6-WVzQtekC4W_RxUPmoznsR4gl?usp=drive_link

SOURCE Oneisall