OneKey MLS Officially Registered With USPTO

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneKey MLS is pleased to announce that the company has received full registration of the business name "OneKey MLS" and its two design marks from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The proper representation of this trademark is the registered symbol as follows: OneKey® MLS.

In a fiercely competitive industry, a registered trademark provides exclusive rights and protections for the OneKey MLS brand identity, extending its reach and increasing its visibility. The company value is increased incalculably with validating recognition from the USPTO. The registered trademark is a prestigious platform upon which OneKey MLS can maximize its growth potential.

Jim Speer, CEO OneKey MLS said, "Having a registered trademark is a valuable brand asset. As a regional MLS, we are a relatively new start-up, and this creates distinction for our service and adds to the distinction of the company. It's a positive milestone, which increases our credibility and will be a key component in our growth strategy."

About OneKey® MLS

With the expanded size and scale made possible by the merger of the MLS of Long Island and the Hudson Gateway MLS, OneKey MLS is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 45,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,300 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to giving customers more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best tools and resources to help them do better business. For more information, go to OneKeyMLSNY.com.

