OneLayer Announces Partnership with World Wide Technology to Transform Private Cellular Solutions for Enterprises

As enterprises continue their digital transformation journeys, the partnership between OneLayer and WWT will introduce innovative private cellular technologies that maximize operational efficiency and ensure zero trust security. By integrating OneLayer's OT device management and security platform with WWT's private cellular infrastructure ecosystem, the collaboration will modernize private cellular networks and simplify operational scalability for customers.

The partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of private cellular solutions in key industrial sectors by integrating advanced OT device management and security solutions, unlocking new opportunities for customers. This joint effort will enable digital leaders to gain a competitive edge with a future-proof solution.

Bob Olwig, Executive Vice President of Global Partner Alliances, WWT, said, "In the last two years, we announced our ambitious plans to expand into the private cellular domain with the goal of becoming one of the leading system integrators in the field. Today's partnership with OneLayer marks an additional step in our mission to provide cutting-edge technology solutions in the domain."

OneLayer's CEO, Dave Mor, noted, "This partnership reflects WWT's vision for digital transformation. It marks an important milestone towards positioning WWT at the forefront of private cellular. Together, OneLayer and WWT are enhancing capabilities and creating new opportunities by offering technology platforms and solutions that foster creativity, unlock value, and promote sustainability."

OneLayer brings complete visibility, asset management, and zero trust security to all devices connected to private LTE and 5G networks. All activities are tracked to orchestrate and secure the environment. Through OneLayer's solution, enterprises get complete asset management and operational intelligence capabilities to maximize operational excellence and zero trust security to prevent cellular breaches. The platform enables enterprises to treat their private cellular network as another enterprise network without the need to be cellular experts. To learn more about OneLayer, please visit www.onelayer.com.

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider leading the AI and Digital Revolution, with $20 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With nearly 10,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 13 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

