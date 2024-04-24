OneLayer, Ericsson and a major US MNO demonstrated a secure Private LTE solution

OneLayer demonstrated seamless device tracking across the transition from private to public networks

BOSTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer, a leader in securing and orchestrating private LTE/5G networks for enterprises, announced the integration of its private cellular network security and asset management solutions to a major US Mobile Network Operator's (MNO) public network and IoT platform, and Ericsson's mission critical core cellular network, to provide more value to utility organizations' hybrid public and private wireless network infrastructure.

Onelayer has integrated with the MNO's IoT platform APIs and Ericsson's 5G Core cellular network to help drive utilities business transformation to deploy reliable, resilient, and secure hybrid public and private wireless network infrastructure that supports the broadest use cases. At UBBA, OneLayer, leveraging the MNO API, showcased a seamless and secure failover from private to public networks, managed from a single pane of glass while maintaining visibility into devices regardless of the network they are connected to.

With the integration of OneLayer's leading private cellular security and asset management solution, utilities will benefit from a much more comprehensive, reliable and secure solution.

"We have been seeing a growing demand for OneLayer's security and unified orchestration solutions from utility organizations," explains Dave Mor, OneLayer CEO. "Integrating OneLayer Bridge with the MNO's public network and IoT platform will enable utilities to set up a wide range of use cases and leverage the real potential of private cellular securely and efficiently."

OneLayer looks forward to continuing to cooperate with MNOs in the private cellular network revolution by providing critical tools and solutions to utilities. Visit the OneLayer website, www.onelayer.com, to learn how OneLayer can help secure and manage all private cellular network devices while ensuring utilities do not require cellular expertise.

