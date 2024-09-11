OneLayer Extends its Lab with Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) to Enhance Private Cellular Assets Security and Management Testing for Partners and Customers

This Nokia-OneLayer collaboration will give companies using OneLayer's lab an expanded range of technology and use cases to test.

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer , a pioneer in securing and managing private LTE and 5G network devices for enterprises, announced today its newest joint venture with leading Nokia: the installation of the Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) private wireless at OneLayer's pioneering 5G private network lab.

The lab, which opened to the public for security testing and research purposes in 2022, provides a simulated environment for cyber, telecom companies, and enterprises to examine diverse security challenges and solutions in this domain. Using core equipment from Nokia and additional vendors, including the most common cellular routers for the enterprise market, the lab can demonstrate different architectures of private networks based on different types of cores, end units and IoT devices to model different types of cyberattacks and the solutions to defend against them, and various device management scenarios.

Nokia DAC is a private wireless solution offering seamless 4.9G/LTE & 5G coverage and deterministic connectivity performance for OT business and mission-critical operations. The decision to make DAC available for testing purposes and joint use case development in the OneLayer lab is a boon to companies who want to trial the DAC-OneLayer capabilities without undergoing a complex installation process.

Nokia DAC can be tested on its own or together with other security systems, such as the OneLayer Bridge™ security platform. The lab's access setup is cloud-based, enabling companies to access and use its capabilities from anywhere in the world.

"OneLayer has done a great service to the industry by enabling companies to thoroughly test potential private cellular network configurations before committing to any given provider or solution," states David de Lancelloti, VP Enterprise Campus Edge business at Nokia. "It is our pleasure to collaborate with OneLayer's experts and enable more informed, more secure private cellular network deployments."

"We are proud to partner with Nokia," says Liron Ben-Horin, VP of Systems Engineering at OneLayer. "They are not only outstanding in their technology and service; they not only treat security as a top priority, but they also take concrete action to facilitate more insight and better decision-making throughout the industry."

Companies interested in testing private cellular network configurations using Nokia DAC are welcome to contact us at https://onelayer.com/contact-us/.

