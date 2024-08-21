OneLayer is Thrilled to Announce that We Have Been Named a Sample Vendor in 2 Gartner Hype Cycles™

As a trusted advisor, Gartner plays a pivotal role in companies' strategic analysis of their technology portfolios. Our inclusion in 2 Hype Cycles not only reflects Gartner's confidence in OneLayer but also reinforces the reliability of our OT Asset Management and Security Platform for organization's Private Mobile Networks technology stacks.

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer, a leader in managing and securing enterprise private 5G/LTE OT networks, today announced its inclusion in two Gartner Hype Cycle reports.

OneLayer is included in the following Hype Cycles:

Hype Cycle for Operations and Automation in the Communications Industry, 2024

Hype Cycle for Communications Service Provider Operations, 2023

According to Gartner, Hype Cycles provide a snapshot of the relative market penetration, maturity and benefit of innovations within a certain segment, such as a technology area or business markets. Gartner categorizes innovations into five phases – starting with Innovation Trigger and progressing to the Plateau of Productivity, on their journey to mainstream adoption, as demonstrated below in the Hype Cycle for Operations and Automation in the Communications Industry, 2024.

Empowering Technology Leaders with Strategic Value:

At the forefront of industry progress, COOs, CIOs, CISOs, and other technology decision-makers are not just leaders but visionaries. They play a crucial and influential role in shaping the future of their organizations. Their strategic decisions, guided by Hype Cycle reports, are instrumental in solving persistent business problems and fostering efficient and effective growth.

Addressing New Operational Challenges:

The OneLayer OT Asset Management and Security Platform is designed to address the new operational challenges and attack surfaces that Private Mobile Networks connected assets create. It not only discovers every asset in an organization's private 5G or LTE network but also provides complete asset management capabilities and zero trust security, ensuring the highest level of protection and control.

Our platform offers a comprehensive range of unique solutions that directly address the most prominent operational and security challenges organizations face. These include asset management and device onboarding, zero trust security, operation management, and network management. We believe it is these broad, multi-vertical capabilities that have led to OneLayer's recognition in the Hype Cycle reports, providing you with a sense of reassurance and confidence in your operations.

Recognition in the CSP Network Security Category:

In the Hype Cycle reports, OneLayer is named in the CSP Network Security category - This category is included in the Hype Cycle for Operations and Automation in the Communications Industry, 2024, and in the Hype Cycle for Communications Service Provider Operations, 2023. It is focused on communications service provider (CSP) network security measures, technologies and practices used to protect networks, systems and customer data from unauthorized access, cyberthreats and attacks. We believe OneLayer is included in this category because our platform enables enterprises to harness the power of private 5G/LTE securely by providing the critical missing link between the cellular network and existing enterprise IT/OT architecture. The OneLayer Bridge™ platform discovers, assesses and secures 5G/LTE devices, extending Zero Trust architecture policies to 5G/LTE infrastructure, including visibility, segmentation, anomaly detection, and threat prevention.

Driving Business Momentum:

Our key solutions, OT asset management and security are experiencing significant business momentum as OneLayer customers continue to adopt our platform to solve a range of critical business challenges and reduce risk.

To learn more about how we can help your enterprise achieve efficient private mobile network operations and automation:

https://onelayer.com/scale-private-5g-lte-pilot-to-fully-operational-autonomous-network/.

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Operations and Automation in the Communications Industry, 2024, By Analysts: Mounish Rai, Amresh Nandan. The Gartner document is available at https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/5610791.

About OneLayer

OneLayer brings complete visibility, asset management, and zero trust security to all devices connected to private LTE and 5G networks. All activities are tracked to orchestrate and secure the environment. Through OneLayer's solution, enterprises get complete asset management and operational intelligence capabilities to maximize operational excellence and zero trust security to prevent cellular breaches. The platform enables enterprises to treat their private cellular network as another enterprise network without the need to be cellular experts. To learn more about OneLayer, please visit www.onelayer.com.

