OneLayer Launches Emergency Hotline for Private Cellular Networks

News provided by

OneLayer

03 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer, the leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for private LTE and 5G networks, has launched a Security Emergency Hotline. This new initiative empowers enterprises to respond swiftly and mitigate cyber-attacks on their private cellular networks, ensuring the highest level of security and uninterrupted operations.

The OneLayer emergency hotline provides a quick and comprehensive response to enterprises that need immediate help during an attack on their cellular network. At a time when cyber threats are more prevalent than ever, rapid incident response by cellular security experts allows enterprises to identify and resolve network problems faster. Each network is assigned a professional mitigation team that works tirelessly to safeguard its integrity and provide peace of mind during challenging times. OneLayer's proactive threat management techniques help ensure the continuity of network security and operations.

"OneLayer responded to numerous instances of enterprises seeking our assistance, leading us to establish on-demand support. The introduction of our Security Emergency Hotline is part of OneLayer's commitment to securing private cellular networks," said Dave Mor, co-founder and CEO of OneLayer. "Our security hotline is readily available for all enterprises to utilize."

Enterprises can access the OneLayer emergency hotline by calling +1 (800) 553-9240 or +44 20 3318 3983, or at https://help.onelayer.com/.

About OneLayer:

OneLayer brings complete visibility and threat prevention to IoT and other devices connected to a private LTE & 5G network so any activity can be tracked and policies put in place to secure the environment. 

With OneLayer's solution, you'll gain full asset management capabilities, get operational intelligence, and protect against cellular breaches through zero-trust segmentation. 

OneLayer is dedicated to the private cellular networks' security domain. It enables enterprises to treat the new cellular network as another enterprise network without the need to be cellular experts.

Contact:
Sapir Yarkoni
[email protected]

SOURCE OneLayer

Also from this source

Over 300% ROI for OneLayer Private 5G/LTE Device Security and Management Solution

Introducing OneLayer Bridge™ a private cellular security solution

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.