OneLink Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Harnessing Emerging Technologies to Deliver Outstanding Customer Experiences

"OneLink reorganized its operations to create a standalone Innovation Unit that supports digital transformation. Comprising almost 100 individuals in subgroups for customer journey mapping, a customer experience lab, and a design consultancy, the Innovation Unit creates opportunities for greater efficiencies and cost savings," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Principal. "Functionally, it leverages developments in robotic process automation, virtual intelligent agents, self-service interfaces, and analytics. It is expected to leverage speech analytics and new knowledge management systems in the near term to help its agents deliver faster and better service."

OneLink is looking to serve emerging verticals and born-digital companies (e.g., electronic commerce, financial technology, online delivery) with efficient technologies so they can scale up to meet the booming demand for their services during the pandemic. With new automation and self-service technologies, OneLink focuses on knowledge management and trains its agents to present higher-touch solutions. While automation executes the rote and repetitive tasks, its agents provide the emotional intelligence that defines the end CX.

Furthermore, the company has built on previous digital channels and automation investments to ensure business continuity and customer relationships. OneLink has not only scaled up the volume for clients experiencing surges in demand but has also provided proof of concept on the efficiency of automation for clients who are apprehensive about technology adoption. For sensitive data such as payment information, it deploys its own solutions such as dynamic digital payment links, credit card IVR, and robotic process automation for desktop that masks credit card information.

"Through a challenging period, OneLink has worked collaboratively with enterprises to build solutions and practices that help devise frictionless end customer journeys. It manages each of its client-partner relationships with an exceptional level of transparency," noted Nick Baugh, Best Practices Research Analyst. "With its drive for innovation, proactive problem solving, and focus on transparency, OneLink has positioned itself for continued growth in the Latin American and the Caribbean CX outsourcing services market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About OneLink BPO

OneLink is the premier partner in outsourced omnichannel customer experience services. Our purpose is to revolutionize the BPO industry through innovation, entrepreneurial spirit and a happiness culture generating value for our associates, clients, and the community.

Our best-in-class results are a combination of our people, digital offerings, and intelligent automation. Every day we work to maintain a happy and healthy environment that promotes personal and professional growth within the organization which leads to better customer interactions. Our digital and automation solutions are created not only by a tenured development team but supported and improved by our operations leadership.

Located throughout Latin America and supporting some of the largest brands in the US, Latin America, and Europe, our values of Happiness, Leadership, Engagement, Innovation, Excellence, and Solidarity are the basis for which we approach our work and life.

