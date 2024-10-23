OneMagnify Acquires Dynamic, AI-Driven, CTV-First Marketplace, Emodo

Investment brings AI-powered programmatic technology and immersive ad formats to OneMagnify's B2B clients

DETROIT, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMagnify, a leading data science-driven marketing solutions provider backed by private equity firm Crestview Partners, announced today that it acquired Emodo, a pioneer in AI-powered programmatic marketing. Emodo boasts a Connected TV (CTV)-first media marketplace that specializes in dynamic creative and advanced audience targeting solutions. Through a commitment to AI innovation and immersive formats, unique data and insights, and extensible technology, Emodo delivers relevant and impactful experiences for publishers, brands, and the media buying platforms connected to their marketplace. OneMagnify will leverage the breadth of Emodo's capabilities while Emodo will operate as a separate company moving forward.

OneMagnify clients can now leverage the power of AI-driven programmatic marketing to deliver highly targeted, personalized campaigns that resonate with decision-makers at every stage of the buying journey. Emodo's immersive CTV and native ad formats capture attention and drive engagement, while OneMagnify's data-driven insights inform understanding of target audiences and optimize campaigns for maximum ROI. This powerful combination delivers exceptional value, helping OneMagnify's clients achieve their business goals and gain a competitive edge.

Mark Petroff, CEO of OneMagnify, stated: "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of providing a comprehensive suite of B2B marketing solutions powered by best-in-class data science and technology capabilities. Emodo's cutting-edge AI technology and programmatic media expertise will enable us to deliver even more value to our clients by driving measurable results and enhancing the experiences they create for their customers."

"This is an exciting time for Emodo, and we are thrilled to be part of the OneMagnify team," said Alistair Goodman, co-founder of Emodo. "The acquisition will allow us to bring the same AI-powered innovation and programmatic capabilities from B2C into the B2B space through our advanced targeting, immersive creative, and premium, optimized inventory. Together, we will grow experiences that drive scale, unlock growth opportunities, and deliver maximum value for OneMagnify clients."

About OneMagnify

OneMagnify helps the world's leading brands create optimal customer experiences through digital transformation, driving personalization at scale through data-driven, AI-enhanced, and technology-enabled marketing solutions. Our 50 years of creative brand-building experience and deep industry vertical expertise effectively magnifies brands across digital channels, offering measurable results, and setting our clients apart from competitors. With more than 700 marketing, creative, technology, analytics, and AI experts, OneMagnify executes digital activation strategies with best-in-class technology platforms. Founded in 1967, OneMagnify is headquartered in Detroit with offices in Ann Arbor, Mich.; Louisville, Ky.; Wilmington, Del.; Charlotte, N.C.; Cologne, Germany; and Chennai, India. For more information, please visit www.onemagnify.com.

About Emodo

Emodo is a CTV-first advertising marketplace specialized in dynamic creative and advanced audience targeting solutions. Through a commitment to AI innovation, unique data, and extensible technology, Emodo delivers more relevant, rewarding, and impactful advertising experiences for publishers, advertisers, and the media buying platforms that connect them. Emodo Adapt, an exclusive advanced CTV and native ad format, outperforms alternative programmatic solutions through a better approach to contextual relevance, creative personalization and KPI optimization. Emodo strives to deliver better outcomes to clients and make the unimaginable possible. To learn more, visit www.emodo.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations, and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media, and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

