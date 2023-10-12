OneMagnify Announces Addition of Jill Bright as Chief Transformation Officer

Role Will Fuel Growth Plans and Commitment to Customers

DETROIT, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMagnify, a global leader in technology and analytics-driven digital performance marketing solutions backed by leading private equity firm Crestview Partners, today announced its hire of Jill Bright as Chief Transformation Officer. The Chief Transformation Officer is a new c-suite role at OneMagnify that will enhance the organizational structure to drive accelerated growth while maintaining a commitment to excellent client service and ensure the successful integration of acquired companies as part of the company's acquisition strategy.    

Jill Bright has extensive experience in human resources and organizational effectiveness, with previous senior roles at Sotheby's, Condé Nast, American Express and Macy's. In the public sector, Ms. Bright previously served on assignments on behalf of the NYC Mayor's Office. Ms. Bright is also a Crestview Partners Operating Executive focused on human capital management and holds independent director roles at two public companies. 

Ms. Bright completed her MBA at New York University's Stern School of Business and received her bachelor's degree from Marymount Manhattan College, where she is a former Board of Trustees member.

Mark Petroff, CEO of OneMagnify, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Jill to OneMagnify and look forward to gaining valuable insights from her in-depth knowledge of change management and operational best practices in top-tier organizations. Jill's experience and enthusiasm will help us to further advance our organizational goals and strategic decision-making as we continue to deliver best-in-class solutions for our clients."

"I am excited to join OneMagnify in the Chief Transformation Officer role, and I look forward to accelerating change that will enable us to further evolve and win in the marketplace," said Jill Bright. "Fueling future growth is something I am passionate about, and in my new role, I will be a catalyst for change as we move to the next phase of our growth journey."

About OneMagnify

Originally founded in 1967, OneMagnify has evolved to become a full-service, global marketing company that combines compelling brand communications with technology solutions and actionable analytics to deliver measurable results. Through creativity and problem solving, our team powers business performance with actionable analytics and data; compelling marketing communications through brand strategy; and technology solutions. Applied individually—or fully integrated for greater impact—these three core services can amplify clients' businesses, deliver real-time results, and separate them from competitors. OneMagnify offices are located in Ann Arbor and Detroit, MI; Wilmington, DE; Charlotte, NC; Louisville, KY; Cologne, Germany; Shanghai, China; and Chennai, India.

