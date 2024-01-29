OneMagnify Appoints Bill Neblock as Chief Financial Officer

DETROIT, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMagnify, an industry-leading provider of technology and analytics-driven digital performance marketing solutions, backed by leading private equity firm Crestview Partners, announced today that Bill Neblock has been appointed as its new Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Mr. Neblock will work closely with CEO Mark Petroff and the rest of the OneMagnify leadership team to help drive the company's ambitious organic and acquisition growth strategy. Mr. Neblock brings extensive experience in finance and operations management in the technology, digital marketing and business services sectors, having successfully navigated both start-ups and multi-billion dollar global organizations.

OneMagnify is a market-leading provider of data-driven and integrated marketing, analytics, and technology solutions to blue-chip clients across a diverse set of industrial and consumer end markets. The company partners with clients to design, implement, and manage marketing and communications strategies, leveraging analytical and predictive data models that provide value-added customer insights to develop individually targeted marketing efforts which drive higher levels of sales conversion. Within its comprehensive offering, OneMagnify's team of data scientists leverage advanced algorithms and predictive modeling to transform data and unlock competitive insights, radically improving client decision-making at scale. OneMagnify has completed two acquisitions since Crestview's investment in 2022.

Mr. Neblock joins with more than 25 years of experience, including nearly 15 in CFO roles at leading digital and technology-driven marketing services companies. He most recently served as CFO at MarketCast and prior to that held financial leadership roles at Omnicom Media Group across Resolution Media, Accuen Media, and PHD Media. Mr. Neblock's vast expertise in finance, combined with his comprehensive understanding of the digital marketing landscape position him well to help lead OneMagnify in its next phase of growth.

Mark Petroff, CEO of OneMagnify, stated, "Bill's exceptional leadership skills, proficiency in financial management and deep industry knowledge make him the ideal fit for our leadership team.  We are excited about the contributions he will make to our continued growth and success."

"I am thrilled to be joining the OneMagnify team at such an exciting time for the company and the industry at-large," said Bill Neblock. "What truly excites me about OneMagnify is their proactive response to the industry's demand for more data-driven, value-generating, and service-centric marketing solutions. OneMagnify's unique blend of world-class service capabilities and the transformative power of a visionary capital partnership with Crestview Partners sets the company apart."

About OneMagnify

Originally founded in 1967, OneMagnify has evolved to become a full-service, global marketing company that combines compelling brand communications with technology solutions and actionable analytics to deliver measurable results. Through creativity and problem solving, our team powers business performance with actionable analytics and data; compelling marketing communications through brand strategy; and technology solutions. Applied individually—or fully integrated for greater impact—these three core services can amplify clients' businesses, deliver real-time results, and separate them from competitors. OneMagnify offices are located in Ann Arbor and Detroit, MI; Wilmington, DE; Charlotte, NC; Louisville, KY; Cologne, Germany, and Chennai, India.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

