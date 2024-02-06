OneOncology and Coastal Cancer Center Purchase Two Radiation Oncology Centers and Partner with Three South Carolina Radiation Oncologists in Myrtle Beach and Conway

News provided by

OneOncology, LLC.

06 Feb, 2024, 07:30 ET

Transaction Preserves Patient Access to the Region's Only Community-Based Radiation Treatment Facilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the fastest-growing national platform for independent oncology practices, and its South Carolina-based partner, Coastal Cancer Center, announced they have purchased two radiation oncology centers located in Myrtle Beach and Conway, South Carolina from GenesisCare. As part of the transaction, three radiation oncologists and 40 employees will join Coastal Cancer Center and continue caring for patients at both locations.  

Continue Reading
OneOncology, a national physician-led company with 1,000 providers caring for more than 640,000 patients annually, helps its twenty practice partners grow by adding physicians, services, and sites of care that enhance patients’ access to high-quality care that is less expensive than if it were delivered in the hospital.
OneOncology, a national physician-led company with 1,000 providers caring for more than 640,000 patients annually, helps its twenty practice partners grow by adding physicians, services, and sites of care that enhance patients’ access to high-quality care that is less expensive than if it were delivered in the hospital.

The center in Myrtle Beach has three linear accelerators and the Conway center currently has one. This transaction preserves patient access to the region's only two community-based radiation treatment facilities, both vital to supporting high-quality care delivery in the area. Linear accelerators deliver several types of external-beam radiation therapy with pinpoint accuracy sparing healthy tissue nearby and are commonly used to treat cancers of the head and neck, breast, cervix, prostate, brain, lungs, and skin.

"Adding radiation oncology allows our practice to expand the care we can provide to communities in Horry and its surrounding counties," said Emily Touloukian, DO, President of Coastal Cancer Center, Community Oncology Alliance Executive Committee Member, and Past President of the South Carolina Oncology Society. "We are excited to work alongside our new radiation oncologist partners and their team to continue building strong relationships throughout the South Carolina physician community and deliver high-quality cancer care to individuals in our communities where they live and work."

OneOncology, a national physician-led company with 1,000 providers caring for more than 640,000 patients annually, helps its twenty practice partners grow by adding physicians, services, and sites of care that enhance patients' access to high-quality care that is less expensive than if it were delivered in the hospital.

"By helping Coastal Cancer Center expand into radiology oncology, OneOncology is fulfilling its mission to assist our independent practice partners by identifying and executing strategies to remain independent, grow, and bring high-value cancer care services to their patients, employers, and payors," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "We look forward to continuing our work with Dr. Touloukian and her physician partners to enhance cancer care in South Carolina."

The Myrtle Beach radiation oncology center is located at 4708 Oleander Drive and the Conway center is at 8059 Myrtle Trace Drive.

About OneOncology 
OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, data analytics, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 1,000 cancer care providers care for approximately 641,000 patients at more than 350 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn. 

SOURCE OneOncology, LLC.

Also from this source

OneOncology Partners with Huntsville's Clearview Cancer Institute

OneOncology Partners with Huntsville's Clearview Cancer Institute

Clearview Cancer Institute and OneOncology, the fastest-growing national platform for independent oncology practices, announced a finalized...
OneOncology Partners Continue Growth By Adding Practices to National Platform

OneOncology Partners Continue Growth By Adding Practices to National Platform

OneOncology, the fastest-growing national platform for independent oncology practices, announced significant growth across the network as three...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.