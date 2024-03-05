OneOncology Partners with Carolina Oncology Specialists

Practice is 2nd from North Carolina and 21st Nationally to Join OneOncology

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and HICKORY, N.C., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Oncology Specialists and OneOncology, the fastest-growing national platform for independent oncology practices, announced a finalized partnership to enhance the delivery of cancer services in Catawba County.

Carolina Oncology Specialists has 5 medical oncologists, 14 advanced practice providers, and 65 employees caring for patients at their cancer care clinic located at 2406 Century Place SE in Hickory. The practice is the second North Carolina oncology practice and 21st nationally to join the OneOncology partnership.

Carolina Oncology Specialists has been caring for patients in Catawba County since 1983, offering patients high quality, personalized healthcare close to their own home so patients and caregivers don't have to travel far for excellent care. The practice will continue its strong affiliation with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center offering patients infusion, in-office drug dispensing, and laboratory services.

"This partnership strengthens oncology services in our region. OneOncology's expertise in assisting independent practices will accelerate our ability to care for patients at affordable costs and high quality for many years," said Richard Orlowski, MD, who opened Carolina Oncology Specialists 41 years ago. "We're thrilled to partner with OneOncology and look forward to working with our strong network of local referring physicians to ensure their patients have access to the highest-quality care available anywhere in the U.S."

"We're excited about partnering with the physicians at Carolina Oncology Specialists," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "Beyond helping the practice grow and bring high-quality cancer care services to more North Carolina communities, our second partnership with a leading North Carolina oncology practice will bring additional value to payers and employers throughout the state as OneOncology continues to create innovative value-based care and contracting arrangements."

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, data analytics, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 1,000 cancer care providers care for approximately 641,000 patients at more than 350 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn .

