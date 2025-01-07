OneOncology Approved by CMS as a Qualified Clinical Data Registry

Oncology Quality Hub Recognized for MIPS Clinical Data Reporting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the physician-led platform dedicated to advancing independent oncology practices, is proud to announce that its Oncology Quality Hub has been approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as both a Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) and a Qualified Registry (QR). This designation reflects OneOncology's ability to meet rigorous federal standards for collecting and submitting clinical data on behalf of healthcare providers as part of CMS's Quality Payment Program (QPP).

OneOncology's Oncology Quality Hub has been approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as both a Qualified Clinical Data Registry and a Qualified Registry.

As a CMS-approved QCDR and Qualified Registry, OneOncology can now collect clinical data from a variety of sources and report Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) measures for partner clinicians and practices regardless of their EMR provider, streamlining quality reporting and driving improved performance. Moreover, as a QCDR, OneOncology is now authorized to develop new quality measures that CMS can recognize and incorporate into the MIPS program. By developing new quality measures for CMS consideration, OneOncology is at the forefront of shaping and defining clinical quality metrics in oncology.

"As OneOncology continues to innovate and expand quality reporting for our partner practices, we are thrilled to offer in-house MIPS support as a CMS-approved registry," said Davey Daniel, MD, Chief Medical Officer, OneOncology. "Our teams have a deep understanding of MIPS program intricacies and support our partner practices on MIPS performance and program compliance requirements. With the addition of this QCDR, our partner practices should have great confidence in their MIPS journey."

For the 2023 reporting period, OneOncology partner practices achieved an average MIPS score of 96, marking an 11-point improvement year-over-year. In 2023, CMS maintained a 75-point threshold to avoid penalties under the MIPS program. Final MIPS scores for 2023 directly influence payment adjustments for 2025.

The 2023 reporting year also marked a significant milestone for oncology practices, as it was the first year in seven years that many fully participated in MIPS following the sunset of the Oncology Care Model (OCM) in 2022 and the expiration of the Public Health Emergency.

MIPS aims to:

Tie Medicare payments to quality and cost-efficient care,

Drive improvements in care processes and health outcomes,

Increase the use of healthcare information, and

Reduce the overall cost of care.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, data analytics, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 1,300 cancer care providers care for approximately 747,000 patients at more than 420 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn .

SOURCE OneOncology, LLC.